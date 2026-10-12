Arteta: Arsenal must earn the right to return to Champions League final

Mikel Arteta insisted Arsenal must “earn the right” to play in the Champions League final again.

The Gunners reached their first Champions League showpiece since 2006 last season, but they lost on penalties against defending champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Ahead of hosting Lille in the league phase on Tuesday, Arsenal are winless in their last three Champions League matches against French opposition (D1 L2), although all three of those were against PSG in the knockout stages across the previous two campaigns.Â

Of all teams to participate in each of the last two Champions League editions (since the start of 2025-26), Arsenal rank first on a per-game basis for goals conceded (0.44), expected goals against (0.86 xGA) and shots on target faced (2.9), as well as having the highest clean sheet percentage (63%, 10/16).

Arsenal started their 2026-27 Champions League campaign with a 1-0 win away to Napoli, but Arteta acknowledged there is still plenty of work to be done if they are to have another deep run.

“You have to earn the right to get in that position again,” said Arteta.

“We know how tough it is. It has never been done [won the Champions League] in the history of our club so we have to realise that.

“Tomorrow,Â we are going to have a really tough opponent in front of us. They are very well coached. What he [Lille coach Davide Ancelotti] has done is remarkable,Â you just have to see the way they are competing and playing in Ligue 1.”

Â Message to our players ahead of UCL game Â Thoughts on facing Olivier Giroud Â Saliba’s comeback Read every word from Mikel Arteta’s pre-Lille presserÂ â€” Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 12, 2026

One of the two Arsenal players to miss a penalty in last season’s final was Gabriel Magalhaes, who fired the deciding spot-kick high over the crossbar.

Gabriel, who joined the Gunners from upcoming opponents Lille, insisted he would step up again if the opportunity arose.

“I think in a final anything can happen, so I think we did really well,” said the defender.

“Like I said after the Champions League, of course, if I had another penalty I’m going to be there to take it and I think my team-mates helped me a lot after this.

“Of course, I was sad. I didn’t want to miss a penalty, but I’ve learned from this and if I have another opportunity I’m there to take it.”