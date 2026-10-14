I expect more from our technical director: Lisandro Martinez launches scathing attack on Man Utd transfer strategy after Atletico loss

Lisandro Martinez launched a scatching attack on Manchester United techincal director Jason Wilcox and the club's transfer window after their 2-0 loss to Atletico Madrid.

United were beaten 2-0 courtesy of goals from Pablo Barrios and Ademola Lookman, with Leny Yoro shown a red card to leave the Red Devils with only two wins from their first nine games of the season.

The centre-back said to Prime Video: â€œReally poor. Really poor. I have to control myself a lot but sometimes is a reflection of the mirror of how is our club at the moment.

â€œWe did a fantastic season last season and now we expect more from the top, more players to compete because many teams bring many players as well. Atletico have an amazing team and they deserve to win today.

â€œI expect more [investment]. 100%. I expect more from our technical director [Jason Wilcox]. I have to be honest, as players we have to do more but it is also important when you make a strong squad to be ready for this kind of night.â€

Martinez: â€˜I'm not seeing my team try to get a result'

Martinez did not hold back on where he felt the fault lay for United's struggles, expressing his frustration that he felt they were not able to perform to their highest level after securing a return to the Champions League under Michael Carrick last season.

The Argentine added: â€œIn general. Last season we did everything, we created the base to create an amazing team.

â€œIt is annoying, disappointing coming here and I am not seeing my team trying to get an amazing result here.â€

â€˜The manager was not backed enough'

Martinez was asked by Gabriel Clarke whether he felt Carrick was not backed enough in the summer transfer window, which saw them bring in four new players including midfielder Youri Tielemans, Andrey Santos and Carlos Baleba.

â€œI don't think so,â€ Martinez replied. â€œHe does his best. Every season is different.

â€œYou can't stay with what you did last season. The teams knows how you play, they know every detail, if you don't change next season is a big problem.â€

â€œYou can't keep changing, changing, changing the manager. What about other areas? I can't say more.

â€œTonight it is easy to say the coach, easy to say the players but also we have to see other areas.â€

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Carrick refuses to comment on Martinez outburst

Manager Carrick refused to comment on the outburst, insisting â€œI haven't seen it. After a game like this you come here to try and get something from the game and you are disappointed and can be emotional.

â€œI have not seen it so I don't think it is the right time.

â€œWe all care and show that in different ways but now is the time to be together and work through.â€

Mixed feelings for Carrick

On the performance, Carrick said: â€œBit mixed. It is a tough enough place to come and to get the start we had obviously puts us in a difficult situation but I thought we grew into the game.

â€œWe started having some control in the second half without having real threat. Then there was Bruno's chance and then the red card, which I felt was a poor decision.

â€œDisappointed really with the chances that we had that we hadn't had more.

â€œWe tried something a little different. Defensively we probably switched the play too much. We feel the game was there for us, is the biggest thing, so we could and should have got more from it.

â€œWe need to find a way for sure. Tonight is a one-off game in judgement, it is the Champions League and a tough place to come.

â€œWe are doing certain things OK.â€