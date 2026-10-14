Judge extends block on Trump White House ban of MS NOW, CNN and Politico

US President Donald Trump speaks to the press before boarding Marine One as he departs from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on Oct. 12, 2026.

A federal judge late Tuesday night indefinitely extended his block on the White House from enforcing a ban on three media outlets that President Donald Trump announced in mid-September.

The preliminary injunction by Judge Timothy Kelly replaces his temporary restraining order against Trump’s ban of MS NOW, CNN and Politico from the White House complex as a lawsuit challenging the ban plays out.

“President Trump’s own comments suggest that he intended the revocation of Plaintiffs’ hard passes to alter their reporting on him,” wrote Kelly, who was nominated by Trump for his seat in U.S. District Court in Washington.

In his written opinion, Kelly said the three outlets were likely to succeed on their claim in their pending lawsuit, which argues they were denied due process when Trump summarily barred them without giving them a chance to argue against it.

The judge cited two existing opinions by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, which establish a due process right to journalists whose White House passes are targeted for revocation. Those appellate opinions are binding on federal District Court judges in D.C.

The judge also said, for the first time in this case, the outlets were likely to succeed on two First Amendment claims in their civil suit, which allege retaliation and viewpoint discrimination.

Kelly’s order Tuesday is not a final ruling on the merits of the suit. And it does not compel the White House to restore access to the Oval Office and Air Force One to the outlets.

Kelly brushed aside the Department of Justice’s claim that in addition to concerns about inaccurate news stories, Trump decided to revoke the outlets’ access to the White House on national security grounds.

“There is no evidence in the record that President Trump made the decision to revoke Plaintiffs’ hard passes on national security grounds from the get-go, nor at any time has he directly stated that national security was the reason for his decision,” Kelly wrote.

The judge said the DOJ’s national security argument appears to be “merely a post-hoc justification for the decision” after the outlets sued.