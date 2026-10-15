Football gossip: Martinez, Toure, Sancho, Endrick, Pereira, Hurzeler, Mora, Muharemovic, Tresoldi

Lisandro Martinez’s future in doubt at Manchester United, Newcastle United‘s Bazoumana Toure eyed by Manchester United and Arsenal, Getafe interested in free agent Jadon Sancho.

Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez’s future at Manchester United is uncertain following his criticism of the club’s hierarchy, with doubts the 28-year-old’s contract will be extended beyond its current expiry next summer. (Sky Sports), external

Manchester United and Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Newcastle United‘s Ivory Coast attacker Bazoumana Toure, despite the 20-year-old only having moved to St James’ Park this summer. (CaughtOffside), external

Getafe are interested in signing England winger Jadon Sancho on a free transfer and are looking at ways they can meet the 26-year-old’s salary demands. (DAZN, via Mundo Deportivo) , external

Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho says Brazil striker Endrick does not need to leave the Spanish club on loan in January and believes the 20-year-old will be a “huge success” at the La Liga side. (TNT Sports Brazil, via the Athletic), external

Former Wolves and Nottingham Forest boss Vitor Pereira is targeting a return to management in the Premier League amid being linked with struggling Fulham. (Talksport), external

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler is the standout candidate among current Premier League head coaches should Manchester United‘s board choose to move on from Michael Carrick. (The Sun), external

Former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte and ex-Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann also have admirers among Manchester United‘s bosses. (Talksport), external

Liverpool have stepped-up their pursuit of Mexico midfielder Gilberto Mora, 18, and hope to complete a deal for the Club Tijuana player in January. (Teamtalk), external

Leeds fear they may lose Bosnia and Herzegovina defender Tarik Muharemovic, 23, next summer, with Bayern Munich among the clubs interested. (Football Insider), external

Barcelona are tracking Germany under-21 striker Nicolo Tresoldi, 22, who scored a hat-trick for Club Brugge against Inter Milan on Tuesday. (Fichajes), external