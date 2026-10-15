Manchester City 2-4 Paris Saint-Germain: Report, result and goals as Champions outclass Marescas men



UEFA Champions League,

League Stage â€“ 2 UEFA Champions League,

Manchester City

MCI

Paris Saint Germain

PSG Venue

Etihad Stadium Referee

Sven Jablonski Erling Haaland 53â€²

Erling Haaland 75â€² DÃ©sirÃ© Doue 13â€²

Ousmane DembÃ©lÃ© 15â€²

Vitinha 32â€²

Maghnes Akliouche 62â€²

FerrÃ¡n Torres 90â€² (Pen)

Paris Saint-Germain continued their impressive Champions League form with a stunning 4-2 win over Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night.

First-half goals from Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele and Vitinha put the reigning European champions in control before Erling Haaland struck twice after the break to give City hope.

However, Maghnes Akliouche restored PSG's two-goal advantage as Luis Enrique's side inflicted a damaging home defeat on Enzo Maresca's men.

PSG stun Manchester City with three first-half goals

City entered the contest looking to build on their impressive 3-0 Premier League win over Liverpool, but found themselves overwhelmed by PSG's attacking quality.

The visitors took the lead in the 13th minute when Doue cut inside from the left and fired a low effort past former PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Things quickly went from bad to worse for City as Dembele doubled the advantage just two minutes later.

Doue turned provider on this occasion, delivering a cross for his fellow Frenchman to head home at the far post.

City struggled to contain PSG's movement in attacking areas, and the visitors added a third in the 32nd minute.

Vitinha was the scorer, finishing an excellent attacking move to leave the hosts facing a mountain to climb before half-time.

Haaland fights back but PSG push on

City emerged for the second half needing an immediate response, and Haaland provided one in the 53rd minute.

The Norwegian striker pulled a goal back to give the home supporters hope of an unlikely comeback.

Haaland then struck again in the 75th minute, taking his Champions League tally to 61 goals in just 60 appearances.





Manchester City





Paris Saint Germain







However, PSG had already restored their three-goal cushion through Akliouche, who found the net in the 62nd minute to make it 4-1.

City were unable to complete their comeback, with the visitors holding on to claim all three points.

The result was particularly painful for City on a night when former manager Pep Guardiola returned to the Etihad as a spectator.

The UEFA Champions League Table

# Team Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Pts Last 2 1

Barcelona 2 2 0 0 9 2 7 6 W

W 2

Liverpool 2 2 0 0 8 4 4 6 W

W 3

Sporting CP 2 2 0 0 5 1 4 6 W

W 4

Arsenal 2 2 0 0 4 0 4 6 W

W 5

Bayern MÃ¼nchen 2 1 1 0 8 3 5 4 D

W 6

Paris Saint Germain 1 1 0 0 6 1 5 3 W 7

Como 2 1 0 1 6 4 2 3 L

W 8

Manchester United 2 1 0 1 4 2 2 3 L

W 9

VfB Stuttgart 1 1 0 0 3 1 2 3 W 10

Manchester City 1 1 0 0 2 0 2 3 L 11

Villarreal 2 1 0 1 5 4 1 3 W

L 12

Aston Villa 1 1 0 0 3 2 1 3 W 13

Real Betis 1 1 0 0 3 2 1 3 W 14

Atletico Madrid 2 1 0 1 3 2 1 3 W

L 15

Borussia Dortmund 1 1 0 0 3 2 1 3 L 16

Real Madrid 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3 W 17

AEK Athens FC 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3 L 18

Club Brugge KV 2 1 0 1 6 6 0 3 W

L 19

Lens 2 1 0 1 3 4 -1 3 L

W 20

RB Leipzig 2 1 0 1 2 4 -2 3 W

L 21

Sabah FA 2 1 0 1 2 4 -2 3 W

L 22

Feyenoord 2 1 0 1 4 7 -3 3 W

L 23

AS Roma 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 L 24

Shakhtar Donetsk 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 W 25

FenerbahÃ§e 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 L 26

PSV Eindhoven 2 0 1 1 1 2 -1 1 L

D 27

Viking 2 0 1 1 4 6 -2 1 D

L 28

Inter 2 0 0 2 4 6 -2 0 L

L 29

FC Porto 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0 L 30

Slavia Praha 2 0 0 2 2 5 -3 0 L

L 31

Napoli 2 0 0 2 1 4 -3 0 L

L 32

Lask Linz 2 0 0 2 3 7 -4 0 L

L 33

Lille 2 0 0 2 2 6 -4 0 L

L 34

Galatasaray 2 0 0 2 2 7 -5 0 L

L 35

Slovan Bratislava 1 0 0 1 1 6 -5 0 L 36

Bodo/Glimt 1 0 0 1 0 5 -5 0 W Position 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 : Promotion â€“ Champions League (Play Offs: 1/8-finals)

Position 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 : Promotion â€“ Champions League (Play Offs: 1/16-finals)

Upcoming fixtures for Manchester City and Paris Saint Germain