Nuno hails West Hams professional win over nine-man Lincoln

Nuno Espirito Santo credited West Ham’s professionalism after aÂ resounding victory over nine-man Lincoln City on Wednesday.

The Hammers moved up to third in the Championship with a 6-0 win at ProAmpac Stadium, with all the goals coming after Lincoln duo Tom Hamer and Conor McGrandles were shown straight red cards.

Konstantinos Mavropanos scored the opener on the stroke of half-time before Edvin Austbo netted a stunning strike three minutes after the restart.

Jarrod Bowen and Pablo then got on the scoresheet, while Tomas Soucek came off the bench to seal the win with a brace.

West Ham dominated proceedings, accumulating 3.2 expected goals (xG) from 32 shots, 12 of which were on target, and retaining 82.8% of possession.

With this their second 6-0 win of the league this season (also against Wrexham), West Ham are now the top scorers in the top four divisions of English football (29), while they equalled their club-record away win (6-0 v Leicester City in 1923).

Next up for the Hammers is a trip to Championship leaders Swansea City, and Nuno acknowledged the size of the task ahead.

“We have a big game on the weekend now,” Nuno told Sky Sports.

Job done. Â https://t.co/ZZxkJxg4Vp â€” West Ham United (@WestHam) October 14, 2026

“This is what we didn’t expect to happen but it’s not up to us, I think we did our job, but we know it’s going to be very tough at Swansea.

“We are trying to build momentum, trying to keep improving and the table is not vital, not important to look at but to just keep the lads focused and keep improving.

“What matters is the end and our objective is clear, we have to go back and we work very hard to achieve it. We know it’s going to be tough and a very long season.”

Southampton, meanwhile, moved into the play-off places after Kuryu Matsuki’s strike secured a 1-0 win over Norwich City at Carrow Road.