Bank of America shares drop after third-quarter revenue miss and regulatory penalty

Bank of America on Wednesday posted a sharp profit decline after being hit with a $1.2 billion penalty by U.S. regulators, while revenue also disappointed after trading operations generated about $750 million less than expected.

Shares of the bank fell almost 5% on Wednesday.

Here’s what the company reported:

Earnings per share: 91 cents, may not compare with $1.10 expected by LSEG

91 cents, may not compare with $1.10 expected by LSEG Revenue: $30.12 billion vs. $30.69 billion expected by LSEG

The bank’s third-quarter profit fell 17% to $6.93 billion, or 91 cents a share. Excluding the penalty, which sapped income by 17 cents, EPS would’ve been $1.08 a share.

Companywide revenue rose 3.2% to $30.12 billion in the quarter, on an FTE basis, but that was below expectations by about $570 million, largely on misses from Wall Street trading operations.

Fixed income trading revenue dropped 17% to $2.55 billion on weakness in mortgages, municipals and credit activity. That is roughly $450 million below the StreetAccount estimate.

Equities trading revenue climbed 10% to $2.51 billion, but that was also below analysts’ expectations, by nearly $300 million.

The trading disappointment comes after CEO Brian Moynihan told analysts last month that trading revenue would be roughly flat; instead the combined bond and stock trading results fell by 5%.

Investment banking revenue dropped 11% to $1.8 billion, roughly in line with expectations and Moynihan’s September guidance.

Net interest income, a key profitability driver watched closely by Bank of America investors, rose 7.9% to $16.6 billion, slightly edging out the $16.53 billion StreetAccount estimate.