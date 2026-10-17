Chelsea: Alonso offers no timeline for James return amid reports of three-month lay-off

Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso expressed his disappointment at captain Reece James' latest injury setback, which has reportedly left him facing a three-month lay-off.

The Blues confirmed on Friday that James had undergone minor knee surgery on an injury suffered in training ahead of last week's 5-1 win over Bournemouth.

While the club did not give a timeline for his return, subsequent reports have claimed the England right-back faces another elongated spell on the sidelines.

And, though he also did not offer a timescale for James' recovery, Alonso indicated it will indeed be an extended absence for the 26-year-old.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with Everton, Alonso said: â€œWe are all disappointed, especially for him. He wanted to have a good start after the international break, but he picked up an injury.

â€œThe surgery has been successful. We are supporting him.Â

â€œI wish him the best recovery. We won't set timelines, but we expect him to be out for several weeks.

â€œIt's not going to be short. Whether it's before or after Christmas then time will tell. It needs to be done properly.Â

â€œWe have a big squad to deal with injuries.We have four more games until the next break so I think we can manage well with the players that we have.â€

Asked if Chelsea might need to sign cover for James in the January transfer window, Alonso replied: â€œI don't think so, we expect by that time he will be back. It doesn't affect [that].

â€œHe is still a very important player. He is the captain, he is a great influence and hopefully after he recovers from this injury he will be available for many games.Â

â€œHe has a good mentality and we need him.â€

In addition to losing his versatility in being able to play right-back and in midfield, James' absence also leaves a leadership void in the Chelsea team.

But Alonso has two leading candidates to take that role, adding: â€œWe have Moi [Moises Caicedo], Levi [Colwill], we have players who take the responsibility and take the role in a perfect way.Â

â€œThey have the support from the rest when they see them with the armband, so it is no bother.â€