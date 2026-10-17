LIVE – Everton v Chelsea: Commentary, updates, goals as Hato starts, Toffees change two

Chelsea will look to build on their home victory over Bournemouth a week ago when they visit Everton on Saturday.

Blues head coach Xabi Alonso entered the game against the Cherries under a little pressure but need not have worried, with his side 2-0 ahead inside three minutes as part of a 5-1 win to put their season back on track.

Everton are fifth â€“ above Chelsea on goal difference â€“ having proved very hard to beat. Two wins and four draws from six games makes the Toffees one of three unbeaten sides in the division, taking points off Tottenham away and Manchester United at home, as well as collecting two clean sheets in their three home league games.

History is on Everton's side as well. They have beaten Chelsea in seven of the last nine meetings between the teams on Merseyside, and Chelsea have failed to score in seven of those visits.

Last season, Everton won 3-0 at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, the second defeat of a six-game losing run that ultimately cost Liam Rosenior his job at Chelsea.

Recent Form & Stats for Everton v Chelsea

Joao Pedro has been involved in more Premier League goals than any other player this season (five goals, three assists).

Chelsea have scored five goals in the first five minutes of Premier League matches this season.

Chelsea have conceded in 22 consecutive Premier League games, a run that began in January.

Everton have won seven of the last nine meetings between the sides on Merseyside.

Chelsea have won just one of their last nine Premier League visits to Everton (D2 L6).

Chelsea have failed to score in their last three trips to Everton.

Where to Watch Everton v Chelsea: TV and online streams

Everton versus Chelsea kicks off atÂ 12:30pm BST on Saturday, October 17Â at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The match is live onÂ TNT SportsÂ in the UK and can also be streamed via the HBO Max app.