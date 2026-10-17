Viktor Gyokeres wants a January exit from Arsenal

Viktor Gyokeres is actively looking to force a move away from Arsenal during the January transfer window, according to a report from TEAMtalk.

While the Swedish international might have only completed a blockbuster Â£64million move to north London last summer, the former Sporting Lisbon record-breaker has drastically failed to find his feet among England's elite.

Yet to make a single Premier League start this season and still waiting to open his account across all competitions, the 28-year-old has come under serious scrutiny.

With Mikel Arteta electing to play Kai Havertz in a false nine role, Gyokeres has struggled to stake his claim with the reigning Premier League champions and TEAMtalk are suggesting that the 41-cap international is already actively looking for a north London exit.

Seriously lacking opportunities this season and becoming somewhat a figure of ridicule, Gyokeres is reportedly desperate to kickstart his career away from the Emirates when the transfer window reopens in January.

With suggestions that intermediaries are already discussing possible exit routes, it has also been reported that Arteta would be open to cashing in on their misfiring number nine.

TEAMtalk are reporting that alongside interest from Spanish giants Atletico Madrid, Gyokeres also has admirers from the likes of Italy and Germany.

Hoping to receive a fair chunk of the Â£64million that they paid for the one-time Swansea City striker just 15 months ago, Arsenal are also actively looking to add attacking reinforcements in January.