Everton vs Chelsea: Confirmed teams and line ups in Premier League

Everton and Chelsea have named their starting teams for their meeting at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Toffees and Brentford are the only teams aside from leaders Manchester City to remain unbeaten after the first six matches of the top-flight season, although they have joined the Bees in drawing four of those games.

Thierno Barry gave David Moyes' team a 2-1 second-half lead at Hull City last Sunday but the Tigers replied to earn a 2-2 draw, putting Everton fifth behind Brentford on goal difference.

Chelsea are sixth and also on 10 points, having beaten Bournemouth 5-1 at home a week ago for their first win in four league matches.



Premier League,

Round 7 Premier League,

Everton

EVE

Chelsea

CHE Venue

Hill Dickinson Stadium Referee

Paul Tierney Pedro Neto 46â€²

Pedro Neto 90â€²

Everton confirmed starting team vs Chelsea

Everton make two changes from their draw at Hull, bringing in defender Vitalii Mykolenko and midfielder Merlin Rohl for Michael Keane and Brennan Johnson.

Jarrad Branthwaite is fit to start after suffering an issue at the MKM Stadium. Mykolenko returns after missing that game through injury.

Christian Norgaard, who joined from Arsenal in August, could make his debut from the bench.

Everton: Jordan Pickford, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite, Vitaliy Mykolenko, James Garner, Harrison Armstrong, Merlin Rohl, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Jack Grealish, Thierno Barry

Substitutes: Mark Travers, Jake O'Brien, Tyrique George, Tyler Dibling, Christian Norgaard, Brennan Johnson, Charly Alcaraz, Hayden Hackney, Braiden Graham

Chelsea full line up vs Everton

Jorrel Hato replaces Pep Chavarria in defence in Chelsea's one change from their win over Bournemouth. Midfielder Mahdi Nicoll-Jazuli, 16, made his debut in a 3-0 defeat at Brentford in their last away game on September 18.

Emanuel Emegha (hamstring) and Jamie Gittens (ankle) remain out. Reece James requires knee surgery.

Chelsea: Emiliano MartÃ­nez, Josh Acheampong, Maxence Lacroix, Levi Colwill, Jorrel Hato, Moises Caicedo, Jordan Henderson, Pedro Neto, Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers, Joao Pedro

Substitutes: Mike Penders, Wesley Fofana, Marco Palestra, Valentin Barco, Romeo Lavia, Mahdi Nicoll-Jazuli, Willian Estevao, Geovany Quenda, Danny Welbeck

Where to watch Everton vs Chelsea: TV channel, live online stream

Kick-off on Saturday is at 12:30 BST (07:30 ET / 04:30 PT). Live TV coverage in the UK is on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate.

Streaming is available on a vast range of devices through the HBO Max app. Subscriptions start at Â£30.99 a month.

Here's the full list of Premier League international broadcasters.

Everton vs Chelsea Premier League stats, form

Everton could claim consecutive Premier League wins over Chelsea for the first time since beating them in March and December 2019 under Marco Silva and Duncan Ferguson respectively

Only in 2006/07 have Everton had a longer unbeaten run from the start of a campaign in the competition (first 7)

Although Everton boss David Moyes has never prevailed in 21 attempts in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea, he has won eight of his last 13 home games against the Blues (D2 L3), with those split between four wins with Everton and four with West Ham

After a run of one goal in seven Premier League games, Barry has now scored in his last two appearances. He last scored in three consecutive league games in August 2024 in the Swiss Super League with Basel

Chelsea have won one of their last nine away Premier League games at Everton (D2 L6), a 1-0 win in August 2022

They have failed to score in seven of those games, including the last three, and lost 3-0 on their first visit to the Hill Dickinson Stadium in March

The last time Chelsea suffered defeat in their first two Premier League matches in a stadium was at Sunderland's Stadium of Light in 1999/00 (4-1) and 2000/01 (1-0)

The Blues have already netted five goals in the opening five minutes of their Premier League games so far this season, leading 2-0 after just three minutes against Bournemouth last time out. Only in 1994/95 (6) and 2014/15 (6) have they netted more such goals in a single campaign

Despite being the third-highest scorers in the Premier League this season, no side has conceded more so far this term than Chelsea (13)

Having conceded in each of their last 22 league games, Chelsea are on their second-longest run ever without a clean sheet (31 games, between November 1960 and August 1961)

Latest updated Premier League table