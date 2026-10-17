Carrick wants to make the best of January transfer window

Michael Carrick believes Manchester United must “make the best of” the January transfer window to improve their squad.

United have struggled so far in Carrick’s first full season as permanent boss, winning just two of their nine games across all competitions (D3 L4).

The Red Devils have just six points in six Premier League games in 2026-27 (W1 D3 L2), their lowest after six league games since 1986-87 under Ron Atkinson (four).

For a second consecutive season, United have no clean sheets in their first six games, the first time they have done so in back-to-back campaigns since 1930-31 and 1931-32.

United’s squad depth has also been called into question amid their busier schedule with Champions League football; the likes of Luke Shaw, Kobbie Mainoo and Benjamin Sesko all missed their trip to Atletico Madrid through injury.

After losing to Atleti, United defender Lisandro Martinez also called out the club’s hierarchy for their lack of activity in the summer window.

With the January window just over two months away, Carrick insisted United must strengthen their squad.

“When the next transfer window comes, you want to plan, and you want to make the best of it,” said Carrick on Sky Sports.

“Whatever that looks like at this stage, we don’t quite know. But without doubt, there’s opportunity, because the transfer window is open.

“So we’ll definitely be looking at that and trying to come out stronger in whatever way that looks like.”

Last time we went to Leeds, Matheus struck Â https://t.co/EFotHz2BJr â€” Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 17, 2026

United will be looking to end a five-game winless run across all competitions when they face rivals Leeds United on Sunday.

In all competitions,Â United are unbeaten in their last seven away games against Leeds (W5 D2) since losing 1-0 in the Premier League in September 2002.

Leeds, however, are unbeaten in their last seven Premier League home games (W4 D3), last having a longer unbeaten run at Elland Road between January and December 2001 (15 games).