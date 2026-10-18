European round-up: Bayern, Inter and PSG all win

Luis Diaz scored a hat-trick as Bayern Munich moved to the top of the Bundesliga this evening with a 6-1 hammering of RB Leipzig.

The former Liverpool winger opened the scoring and then finished it, with another strike in between, to add to efforts from Aleksandar PavloviÄ‡, Michael Olise and Harry Kane.

Andrija MaksimoviÄ‡ pulled one back in stoppage time but it was no consolation for the visitors.

Bayern are top on goal difference from Borussia Dortmund, who could only muster a goalless draw at Union Berlin.

Freiburg can move above both Bayern and Dortmund if they beat Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.

Inter and Roma win again

Inter Milan are top in Italy following a 3-1 victory at Bologna.

The champions fell behind to a Tommaso Pobega goal but hit back to secure an emphatic win thanks to efforts from Marcus Thuram, Carlos Augusto and Ange-Yoan Bonny.

Roma continued their fine start, Santiago Castro and Emanuele Lulli on target in the 2-0 defeat of Genoa.

PSG late show stuns Strasbourg

Paris Saint-Germain built on their midweek win at Manchester City with a hard-fought victory at Strasbourg.

USA international Gio Reyna put the home side ahead and they held that advantage until 13 minutes from time but Illia Zabarnyi, Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue all scored in an explosive finish to move PSG to the Ligue 1 summit.

Atletico Madrid remain in pursuit of runaway La Liga leaders Barcelona after edging out Espanyol.

They left it late with Alex Baena scoring the only goal after 89 minutes to keep Atletico five points behind Barcelona, who were 5-2 winners at Real Betis.