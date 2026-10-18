Follow live: Yandy Diaz crushes a two-run HR to pad Rays' lead

The Tampa Bay Rays hit the reset button — again.

With a victory over the Cleveland Guardians in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series on Saturday, the Rays evened the back-and-forth series at 2-2. It repeated their Game 2 feat, when they bounced back from a Game 1 loss to tie the ALCS.

Now, the battle to play the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2026 World Series is a best-of-three, starting Sunday.

Here’s how Game 4 went down — and what it means moving forward.

Key links: How final four teams were built | Playoff MVP tracker | Schedule

Takeaways

Series tied 2-2

It was over when … Jonathan Aranda lined a single to right field in the seventh inning. The hit easily scored Richie Palacios from third base. That should’ve been the only run. But the ball rolled under Chase DeLauter’s glove, allowing Taylor Walls to score from second base. The hit and error gave the Rays a 4-1 lead, effectively icing the game on a chilly night at Progressive Field.

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Game 4 star … Junior Caminero had strikeouts in five consecutive at-bats entering Sunday, including an 0-for-4, four-strikeout dud in Game 3. He responded by hitting two missiles in Game 4. The first was a 110.7 mph fly to center field with a 29-degree launch angle that went 410 feet and was somehow caught at the wall. The ball had a 1.000 expected batting average and would’ve been a home run in 17 of 30 ballparks. But he found success two innings later when he cracked a 110.2 mph line drive into the left-field corner for an RBI double to give Tampa Bay a 2-1 lead.

The stat that defined the game … Rays starter Nick Martinez continued his success on the road in 2026, when he posted a 2.38 ERA in 16 starts away from Tropicana Field during the regular season, by holding the Guardians to one run on two hits over 5â…“ innings. The length of his outing is crucial because the teams are set to play four games in four days if the series goes to seven games. For now, this series will go at least six games, and the bullpens will be used heavily.

What it means for the rest of the series … It sets up a huge Game 5 on Sunday. The winner of Game 5, when a series is tied 2-2, goes on to win 67% of the time. The Rays will have a fully rested Drew Rasmussen on the mound, with a chance to take their first series lead. Advantage swings back to Tampa. — Jorge Castillo and Jesse Rogers

Highlights from the Rays’ win:

About that Cleveland comeback? Yandy Diaz … doesn’t want it to happen

YANDY DÃAZ BREAKS THIS GAME OPEN ðŸ¤¯ It’s a 2-run shot that just gets over the wall ðŸ˜® https://t.co/82aJnxo9Al â€” MLB (@MLB) October 18, 2026

5-3 Tampa Bay …

Brayan Rocchio laces one to left and the Guardians plate another run in the 7th ðŸ‘€ https://t.co/GMscYG2859 â€” MLB (@MLB) October 18, 2026

Can Cleveland come back? Bazzana’s blast makes it 5-2 Tampa Bay

Travis Bazzana gets one back for the Guardians ðŸ’ª https://t.co/OYjHDJRA2O â€” MLB (@MLB) October 18, 2026

Rays plate a pair … with some help from a DeLauter error

JONATHAN ARANDA ðŸ˜® Another two runs come home for the Rays! https://t.co/8vFafvvXzP â€” MLB (@MLB) October 18, 2026

No one’s catching Caminero this time — his double makes it 2-1 Rays

JUNIOR CAMINERO ðŸ”¥ The Rays snatch the lead with a double down the line! https://t.co/uMxntMIzly â€” MLB (@MLB) October 18, 2026

Junior Caminero hit a ball 110 mph at 29 degrees in the fourth inning — and it was not a home run. Since that was not good enough, he hit one at 110 and 8 degrees for a go-ahead double in the sixth inning. The Rays lead, 2-1, and have runners on second and third with no outs. â€” Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 18, 2026

Caminero juuuust misses one (and Halpin doesn’t miss it)

Petey Halpin bangs against the wall to make an impressive catch ðŸ˜® https://t.co/l0WagWqVk2 â€” MLB (@MLB) October 18, 2026

Rays rally to tie on Aranda’s two-out ribbie

Jonathan Aranda and the Rays work some 2-out magic to tie the ballgame ðŸ’ª https://t.co/526xvvRFav â€” MLB (@MLB) October 18, 2026

DeLauter, Guardians strike first in Game 4