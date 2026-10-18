Home Deporte Follow live: Yandy Diaz crushes a two-run HR to pad Rays' lead

Follow live: Yandy Diaz crushes a two-run HR to pad Rays' lead

By
Valentina Moreno
-
49
0
Oct 17, 2026, 11:20 PM ET

The Tampa Bay Rays hit the reset button — again.

With a victory over the Cleveland Guardians in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series on Saturday, the Rays evened the back-and-forth series at 2-2. It repeated their Game 2 feat, when they bounced back from a Game 1 loss to tie the ALCS.

Now, the battle to play the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2026 World Series is a best-of-three, starting Sunday.

Here’s how Game 4 went down — and what it means moving forward.

Key links: How final four teams were built | Playoff MVP tracker | Schedule

Takeaways

Follow live: Yandy Diaz crushes a two-run HR to pad Rays' lead

Series tied 2-2

It was over when … Jonathan Aranda lined a single to right field in the seventh inning. The hit easily scored Richie Palacios from third base. That should’ve been the only run. But the ball rolled under Chase DeLauter’s glove, allowing Taylor Walls to score from second base. The hit and error gave the Rays a 4-1 lead, effectively icing the game on a chilly night at Progressive Field.

Game 4 star … Junior Caminero had strikeouts in five consecutive at-bats entering Sunday, including an 0-for-4, four-strikeout dud in Game 3. He responded by hitting two missiles in Game 4. The first was a 110.7 mph fly to center field with a 29-degree launch angle that went 410 feet and was somehow caught at the wall. The ball had a 1.000 expected batting average and would’ve been a home run in 17 of 30 ballparks. But he found success two innings later when he cracked a 110.2 mph line drive into the left-field corner for an RBI double to give Tampa Bay a 2-1 lead.

The stat that defined the game … Rays starter Nick Martinez continued his success on the road in 2026, when he posted a 2.38 ERA in 16 starts away from Tropicana Field during the regular season, by holding the Guardians to one run on two hits over 5â…“ innings. The length of his outing is crucial because the teams are set to play four games in four days if the series goes to seven games. For now, this series will go at least six games, and the bullpens will be used heavily.

What it means for the rest of the series … It sets up a huge Game 5 on Sunday. The winner of Game 5, when a series is tied 2-2, goes on to win 67% of the time. The Rays will have a fully rested Drew Rasmussen on the mound, with a chance to take their first series lead. Advantage swings back to Tampa. Jorge Castillo and Jesse Rogers

Highlights from the Rays’ win:

About that Cleveland comeback? Yandy Diaz … doesn’t want it to happen

5-3 Tampa Bay …

Can Cleveland come back? Bazzana’s blast makes it 5-2 Tampa Bay

Rays plate a pair … with some help from a DeLauter error

No one’s catching Caminero this time — his double makes it 2-1 Rays

Caminero juuuust misses one (and Halpin doesn’t miss it)

Rays rally to tie on Aranda’s two-out ribbie

DeLauter, Guardians strike first in Game 4

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR