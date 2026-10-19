Armagh SFC: There was a lot of hurt – heartache drove Crossmaglen to county title

Crossmaglen Rangers manager Shane Lennon says the heartbreak of last year’s championship exit fuelled his side’s determination to reclaim the Armagh Senior Football Championship title.

Rangers secured their 48th county crown with a 1-19 to 0-17 win over Killeavy in Sunday’s final, with Pearse Blessing’s second-half goal helping them pull clear at the Athletic Grounds.

Lennon recalled the pain of surrendering a nine-point lead against Cullyhanna with seven minutes remaining in last year’s semi-final.

“There’s a lot of hurt from last year,” Lennon told BBC Sport NI.

“The feeling that we had in that dressing room and going back on the bus, it was unbelievable.

“It has driven everyone on. We started doing a bit of running just before Christmas last year and gradually built it up.”

Lennon revealed that the squad had collectively committed to winning the championship following that disappointment.

“We sat down after that game and said in a meeting, ‘How are we going to win a championship?’.

“Forty-two of us in the room, including the management, said yes, we’re going to win a championship. Here we are.”

“We took the toughest route we could. After the Clann Eireann game, we built on that performance to get to where we are today. It’s unbelievable.”

Despite the presence of established stars, Lennon reserved particular praise for Crossmaglen’s younger players, including Blessing, who starred in the second half.

“People will naturally look at the O’Neills and McConvilles, but it’s hard to believe Pearse Blessing is only 21. There are a lot of young lads chomping at the bit,” he said.

“There were a few harsh truths throughout the league, but when a team produces that when the chips are down, it’s a credit to them.

“We knew we weren’t always going to get eight or nine two-pointers. We were going to have to graft and step inside.”

With an Ulster quarter-final against Cavan champions Gowna awaiting, Lennon hopes the county triumph will allow his players greater freedom.

“We’ve taken the pressure off the lads, and hopefully we can express ourselves a little bit more now coming into the championship.”