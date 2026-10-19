Cop17 at a glance: everything you need to know about the UNs nature summit

What is Cop17?

Every two years, signatories to the UN convention on biological diversity (CBD) hold a summit. The convention is one of three created at the Earth Summit in Rio in 1992 alongside climate change and desertification (the latter's Cop17 having been held in Mongolia in August).

The diversity Cop covers three main areas: conservation of the natural world, its sustainable use, and how to share the benefits of its genetic resources. This year will be the 17th time that signatories have formally met, where the main focus is assessing progress on this decade's targets such as protecting 30% of land and sea for nature, reforming $500bn (Â£375bn) of environmentally damaging subsidies, and restoring 30% of the planet's degraded ecosystems.

Governments have never met a single UN target on nature since the



biodiversity convention was created in Rio in 1992, and there has been a big push to make sure that the next years until the 2030 deadline are different.

When and where is it? Who is in charge? Armenia is the host for Cop17, which will take place in the capital, Yerevan, between 19 and 30 October. They are tasked with corralling governments to take action on their weak progress towards the targets. Ahead of the summit, countries met in Nairobi to discuss their priorities for the summit, concluding that they are off track on every single one of the 23 targets they agreed in Montreal in 2022. In Armenia, environment ministers must decide what they are going to do about it. But it will be a challenge: the last biodiversity summit, Cop16 in Cali, Colombia, ended in disarray with no clear agreement on key topics after negotiations ran out of time. Another round of talks were needed in Rome to finish the meeting. Hambardzum Matevosyan, Armenian environment minister (centre left), and AntÃ³nio Guterres, UN secretary general, speak to press in Yerevan this week, with Astrid Schomaker, Convention on Biological Diversity chief, and the UN Environment Programme's Inger Andersen. Photograph: AFP

Are the 2030 biodiversity targets out of reach? Not quite. It may seem like history is repeating itself, but there are signs of progress on some targets. The aim of protecting 30% of Earth for nature is the headline target this decade, inspired by the Harvard biologist EO Wilson's vision of protecting half of the planet for the long-term survival of humanity. According to one estimate, governments are close to reaching this number for land, so far agreeing to place 27.5% of terrestrial areas under protection as nature reserves, national parks and other areas. But the target is not about simply creating new protected areas on paper: it emphasises effective conservation management of areas that are particularly crucial for the healthy functioning of ecosystems, such as wetlands, rainforests, grasslands and coral reefs. Other targets have seen almost no progress. An aim to reform and repurpose $500bn of environmentally damaging subsidies has received almost no action from governments. From tax benefits given to fossil fuel companies to state support for destroying rainforests in order to expand agricultural frontiers, governments remain a major driver of biodiversity loss.