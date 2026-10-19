Iraola aiming to rediscover home comforts with Liverpool

Andoni Iraola knows it is important for Liverpool to build a winning feeling at Anfield, as they prepare to welcome Villarreal to Merseyside in the Champions League.

A 2-1 win over nine-man Brentford on Saturday lifted Liverpool to fifth in the Premier League table, but they are yet to win a home league game under Iraola (D2 L1).

Having lost 3-0 to Manchester City last time out at Anfield, the Reds have only triumphed on their own turf this season in the Champions League (2-1 against Atletico Madrid) and the EFL Cup (3-1 against Tottenham).

Liverpool have won 15 of their last 16 home games in the group or league stage of the Champions League, however, with the only exception being a 4-1 loss to PSV under Arne Slot last November.Â

And Iraola hopes getting a morale-boosting victory on Tuesday could act as a springboard for them to start performing at Anfield on the domestic level.

“It is true that we have had better results away than at home, but it is just the beginning,” he said. “We had very good games, Atletico was a good game, Spurs was a very good game.

“If you ask me, I always prefer to play at home. I would 100% prefer to be playing at home. It is true that the demands of each game are different. We take it one by one.

“For me, now it is Villarreal, that’s it. It finishes there. Prepare and focus on that one. It is going to be demanding tomorrow, I know them very well and we need a performance like we had against Atletico.”

Last time out against Villarreal in the #UCL Â https://t.co/5YfBZNf4uC â€” Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 19, 2026

Iraola was then asked about the form of Florian Wirtz, who was in excellent form against Brentford as he created nine chances from open play â€“ the most by any player in a Premier League game since Sadio Mane teed up nine against Burnley in January 2021, also for Liverpool.

Wirtz has also assisted on back-to-back appearances for the Reds for the first time, having also laid on a goal against LASK in Europe a week ago.

“I think he is coming from two very good games, he played really well against LASK and the other day [against Brentford], I think he helped the team a lot, in possession and out of possession,” Iraola said of the Germany international.

“I hope we can keep him there. We analyse and scrutinise everything, but he has done well, it is fair to say that.”

Liverpool have suffered a pair of injury blows, though, with Jeremie Frimpong and Dominik Szoboszlai both hobbling off against Brentford.

While Szoboszlai has only mildly reaggravated an existing issue and will not be out for long, Iraola does not expect Frimpong to return until after the November international break.

“I think they are different circumstances, Jeremie Frimpong has a new muscle injury. It happened, I think in the second or third minute that he was playing,” Iraola said.Â

“It’s difficult to predict. We will have to wait until he recovers but it is going to be difficult to have him back before the break.

“Dominik Szoboszlai is different, it is not a new injury. It hasn’t worsened, the injury, but we probably have to be a bit patient until he recovers fully. It is not like he has to wait a long time to come back, it is more or less the same situation he was in this past week.

“We need more patience with him, but I appreciate what he did the other day, to be available, want to contribute in a very difficult game that you know is going to be very physical. To put himself there and want to play, that speaks very well.”