Ex-Purdue F Kaufman-Renn signs with Kansas amid eligibility pursuit

Former Purdue star Trey Kaufman-Renn has signed with Kansas, the school announced, as he pursues a sixth year of eligibility.

“Trey Kaufman-Renn, who had a tremendous career at Purdue, has enrolled in classes, and is practicing with us as of Sunday,” Kansas coach Bill Self said. “He reached the national championship game, the Elite 8 and the Sweet 16 at Purdue and has been extremely well-drilled and well-coached. Even though it’s late in the process, because of his basketball IQ, we think his transition will be quicker than most put in the same circumstance.”

Kaufman-Renn was granted a temporary restraining order in September and a preliminary injunction earlier this month against the NCAA, meaning he’s currently eligible to suit up for the Jayhawks. His argument for a sixth year centers on his redshirt season in 2021-22, saying he would not have used it under the new NCAA five-for-five age-based eligibility model and played only four seasons instead of five.

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Kansas had an available roster spot following a season-ending injury to freshman Grant Mordini.

The Jayhawks now have three players fighting in courts for another season of eligibility, with Kaufman-Renn joining returning starters Melvin Council Jr. and Tre White. Council won a preliminary injunction in a New York state court, while White is part of an Indiana lawsuit that saw an NCAA emergency motion denied on Friday.

Kaufman-Renn was one of the best big men in the country during his time at Purdue. Following his redshirt season, the 6-foot-9 power forward started 112 games in his final three seasons with the Boilermakers. He broke out in 2024-25 by averaging 20.1 points and 6.5 rebounds, then posted 14.2 points and 8.3 rebounds last season as a fifth-year senior.

He was drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves with the 59th pick of June’s NBA draft, but never signed a contract despite playing five NBA summer league games with the team.

Kansas opens its 2026-27 season at home against Fordham on Nov. 2.