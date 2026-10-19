4 injured after shooting near Chicago hospital

Chicago Police said four victims went to local hospitals with gunshot wounds after officers responded to a call about a shooting near a hospital early Sunday morning.

Police said they responded to a call Sunday about a person shot at the 600 block of South Central Avenue, near Loretto Hospital.

According to police, a 45-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk when an unidentified offender pulled up in an SUV next to the man and began firing shots, which hit the victim multiple times.

After the shooting, three more victims arrived at local hospitals with gunshot wounds. The 45-year-old man is listed in critical condition at Mt. Sinai Hospital, police say.

Police responded to a shooting nearby a Chicago hospital early Sunday morning. WLS

A second victim, a 39-year-old woman, had a gunshot wound to her chest and self-transported to Loretto Hospital. The victim is in good condition, police said.

Another victim, a 30-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the neck and left shoulder, was also in good condition after self-transporting to Loretto Hospital, according to police.

A 28-year-old man, who police listed as the fourth victim, self-transported to Stroger Hospital with two gunshot wounds to the face and is listed in good condition.

Police did not offer further details, but said Area Four Detectives were investigating the circumstances around the incident.