Silver: 'No rules issue' with LeBron's helicopter commute

NEW YORK — The helicopter used by 76ers forward LeBron James to commute to Philadelphia from New York is “perfectly appropriate,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday.

“He has a deal with Fanatics,” Silver said. “It’s perfectly appropriate if part of his deal is they’re going to supply a helicopter to him as long as it’s just a deal between the Fanatics and LeBron and no team is involved; there’s no rules issue there whatsoever.”

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After signing with the Sixers in free agency, James decided to live in New York — a decision Sixers players have made before him, including his former coach, JJ Redick — but James’ choice to travel by helicopter has made headlines.

During news conferences after practice, players often pause and laugh as James’ helicopter is heard exiting from the roof of the team’s business center, drowning out the sound in the facility.

James recently brushed off the added attention to his travel method.

“I’ve done it before; just another way of transportation,” he said.