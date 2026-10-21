Carrick disagrees with Ten Hags toxic Man Utd claims

Michael Carrick “couldn’t be happier with the togetherness” at Manchester United amid claims from former boss Erik ten Hag about a “toxic culture” at the club.

Ten Hag was sacked as United head coach in 2024 after winning the FA Cup and EFL Cup during his time at Old Trafford, and he has heavily criticised the club in an interview with The Athletic.

The Dutchman believes Cristiano Ronaldo let the team down, while also blaming the board for not sticking to their word in the transfer market.

The Red Devils have struggled in 2026-27 so far under Carrick; United have won just one of their seven Premier League matches this season (D4 L2), their fewest number of victories at this stage of a top-flight campaign since 1986-87 â€“ also one victory after seven games.

Nevertheless, Carrick praised his side’s unity ahead of their Champions League clash with Como on Wednesday.

“I haven’t [experienced the toxicity],” said Carrick when asked about Ten Hag’s comments. “The players and staff has given everything they can.

“The type of performance the group put in on the weekend â€“ there’s a lot of togetherness, will and determination to do better. I couldn’t be happier with the togetherness.

“That’s Erik’s opinion on the board. Wrong for me to comment and get involved. Results dictate a lot of the feeling at a football club.

“Within our walls as a group, we are pretty composed but driven. We’ve got to think calmly, with emotions directed in the right way. The conversations we have, we are quite clear.

“It’s important we are all pulling in the right direction.”

Â Michael provided fitness updates on six Reds in his #UCL press conferenceÂ â€” Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 20, 2026

This will be the first meeting between Como and United â€“ since the start of last season, the six matches between Italian and English sides in the Champions League have been won by the Premier League outfit on five occasions (L1 â€“ Atalanta 2-1 Chelsea the exception).

United are unbeaten in their last six away games against Italian sides in the Champions League (W3 D3), last losing there in the competition in May 2007 against AC Milan (3-0 in the semi-final second leg).

“Our concentration and focus has to be 100%,Â and I know it will,” added Carrick.

“I have a huge amount of respect for whatÂ Cesc [Fabregas] has done here and for the football club. It’s clear he has good ideas. Huge amount of respect.

“He’s one of the best I’ve played against. That doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll turn that into a good coaching career, but he’s doing that.”