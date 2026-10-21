Kurosawa Kiyoshi, Shimizu Takashi Among Directors of Disney+, Hulu Japanese Horror Series Night Tales Club

Kurosawa Kiyoshi and â€œJu-onâ€ director Shimizu Takashi are among the seven filmmakers behind â€œNight Tales Club,â€ a six-part Japanese supernatural anthology series set to premiere on Disney+ and Hulu in January 2027.

Yamada Takayuki leads the series as Hojo, a high-flying businessman fixated on the unexplained who acts as its storyteller. Each episode adapts a different tale from author Sawamura Ichi's collection of short horror stories. Sawamura also adapted the material for the screen.

Hojo is convinced that ghosts, curses and other paranormal events are â€œbugsâ€ â€“ glitches that point to a hidden conspiracy. To get to the bottom of it, he offers JPY20 million ($126,000) in gold to anyone willing to come to his gathering, the Night Tales Club, and present a firsthand account of the supernatural along with proof. Six such accounts make up the series as Hojo chases the truth behind them.

Kurosawa, whose credits include â€œCureâ€ and â€œWife of a Spy,â€ and Shimizu, known for â€œJu-onâ€ and â€œThe Inugami Family,â€ each take one episode. So do Katayama Shinzo (â€œGannibal,â€ â€œThe Human Vaporâ€), Sode Yukiko (â€œAristocrats,â€ â€œAll the Lovers in the Nightâ€), Sakashita Yuichiro (â€œI Can't Cry With Your Face,â€ â€œBlondeâ€) and Nakamura Yosuke (â€œHiguma!!,â€ â€œPoison Girlâ€). Nakajima Kenji (â€œThe Naked Director,â€ â€œTokyo Swindlersâ€) directs the Hojo sequences.

Wakabayashi Yusuke and Yamamoto Teruhisa produce.

â€œAs the original author of these stories, I feel an enormous sense of surprise and joy that they will soon be available on screen to scare audiences around the world.â€ Sawamura said.

The show joins a growing lineup of Japanese series on the streamer. Disney+ already carries â€œGannibal,â€ in which a police officer stumbles on something sinister in a remote village, and â€œLand of Tanabata,â€ about a college student with an apparently pointless power who looks into a murder. Lighter fare includes cross-cultural romantic comedy â€œMerry Berry Loveâ€ and comedy variety show â€œThe One Shot.â€