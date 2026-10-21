Transfer rumors, news: Manchester United keen on Palace duo

Crystal Palace duo IsmaÃ¯la Sarr and Jean-Philippe Mateta are on the radar of Manchester United ahead of the January transfer window, while Arsenal have joined the race to sign Club Brugge striker Nicolo Tresoldi. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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Trending rumors

Ismaila Sarr and Jean-Philippe Mateta have been linked with a move to Old Trafford.Â Getty

– Manchester United are monitoring Crystal Palace duo IsmaÃ¯la Sarr and Jean-Philippe Mateta ahead of the January transfer window, TEAMtalk reports. Both players face uncertain contract situations, with Mateta’s deal expiring in 2027 and while Sarr has a deal until 2029, he is weighing up a new offer from Palace amid interest. United are also set to bring in a left back next summer, with Newcastle United’s Lewis Hall and AFC Bournemouth’s Adrien Truffert being scouted, according to iNews.

– Arsenal have joined the race to sign Club Brugge striker NicolÃ² Tresoldi, according to The Sun. The 22-year-old has caught the eye of Europe’s top clubs following his Champions League hat trick against Inter Milan, as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his attacking options. The Gunners are also in the final stages of negotiations with midfielder Declan Rice over a new long-term contract, according to Fabrizio Romano.

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– Barcelona have ruled out a January exit for versatile youngster Xavi Espart, per TEAMtalk. Despite heavy interest from Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, PSG and Bayern Munich, a fresh contract for the 19-year-old through 2030 has secured his long-term future at Camp Nou. Espart is a natural midfielder but has been deployed as a full back on either side this season as he made the breakthrough into the first XI.

– Manchester United defender Lisandro MartÃ­nez is set to leave the club at the end of the season, according to The Daily Mail. Last week, Martinez, 28, criticized the United hierarchy over their recent record in the transfer market and later apologized, but the Argentina international’s future has now been cast into serious doubt.

– Tottenham Hotspur right back Pedro Porro would “seriously consider” a move to Barcelona or Real Madrid, reports Football Insider. Despite signing a contract extension until 2031, the 27-year-old is enticed by the prospect of competing for trophies and playing in the Champions League in Spain.

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Other rumors

– Arsenal and Manchester United are conducting background checks as they monitor Bournemouth striker Evanilson. (Ekrem Konur)

– Manchester United are keen on AtlÃ©tico Madrid forward Giuliano Simeone, though a January deal has been described as difficult to pull off. (Football Insider)

– Viktor GyÃ¶keres is seriously considering his long-term future at Arsenal ahead of next summer, though a January exit is unlikely as Arteta wants him to stay. (Football Insider)

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– Liverpool and PSG are targeting AS Monaco striker Paris Brunner, 20, whose transfer carries a â‚¬30 million valuation alongside a matching rights clause held by Borussia Dortmund. (Ekrem Konur)

– Real Madrid retain interest in Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori, though the Gunners would demand in excess of â‚¬100 million. (CaughtOffside)

– Valencia have proposed a new contract to long-serving captain and left back JosÃ© GayÃ as he enters the final year of his deal. (Marca)

– Aston Villa are stepping up efforts to keep midfielder Emiliano BuendÃ­a by offering the 29-year-old a fresh contract extension. (TEAMtalk)

– AC Milan want to cut short right back Zachary Athekame‘s loan spell at Lyon, though an early return depends on approval from the French club. (Gazzetta dello Sport)