Charli XCX Cancels Music, Fashion, Film Show in Arizona: Completely Lost My Voice

Charli XCX announced that her Arizona stop on the Music, Fashion, Film tour has been canceled as she recovers from an illness.

In a social media post, the singer addressed her â€œArizona anglesâ€ and broke the news. Charli is currently in the tail end of her North American run following two packed shows in Los Angeles over the weekend. She was set to perform at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale on Wednesday.

The star said that she has been â€œfighting sickness throughout this run of shows and have now completely lost my voice.â€ She continued, â€œi put absolutely everything i have into my performances, both physically and emotionally, and it breaks me that i can't be with you tomorrow. my team worked hard to find a new date but ultimately were unable to.â€

Charli expressed her disappointment over the cancelation and promised to return to Arizona in the future. She reiterated, â€œagain, i'm sorry to the angels who had made plans to be there tomorrow. i know how much time, planning, and care it takes to come to concerts and appreciate everyone's support immensely.â€ For now, Charli said that she is â€œresting ahead of the final show in vegas this friday. i want to be back onstage and finish this tour together with you.â€

Refunds will be issued automatically for those who purchased their seats via Ticketmaster. For everyone else, refunds can be obtained at point of purchase.

Trending Stories

During Charli's show last weekend, she welcomed surprise guest Chappell Roan to the stage for a duet of Charli's breakthrough solo single â€œBoom Clap,â€ marking the first time she has performed the 2014 song live in the Brat/Music, Fashion, Film run. Later in the show, she brought out PinkPantheress to perform her own â€œStatesideâ€ for the Kia Forum crowd.

Charli will conclude the North American leg of her trek on Friday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.