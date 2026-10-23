Europa League: Palace take point on the road while Celtic are beaten

Crystal Palace bounced back from their nightmare defeat at rivals Brighton last weekend with a fine 2-2 draw against Besiktas in the Europea League.
Two goals in four second-half minutes from Yeremy Pino and Jean-Philippe Mateta looked like giving the Eagles a win but Junior Olaitan levelled late on.
Celtic led Celta Vigo when Mika Baur steered in but then conceded a quick double as Celta Vigo came back to claim a win.
Juventus dropped their first points of â€‹the campaign after coming from behind to draw 2-2 with visitors Rennes.
Zeki Celik gave Juventus a fifth-minute lead, but the French side kept â their composure and were level 10 minutes later when Jordan international Musa Al-Taamari finished from close range for his first goal in the competition.
Rennes then stunned the hosts with a Boulaye Dia penalty â two minutes before the break â€‹as â the Italians struggled to create chances until Nick Woltemade equalised from the spot in the 67th minute.
The German â forward twice went close to scoring again as Luciano Spalletti's â€‹team â upped the pressure, and â€ŒJuve thought they had won it in the 88th minute when Jhon Lucumi found the net from close range, but â€Œhis effort was ruled out for offside.
Seagulls held
In the Conference League, a much-changed Brighton side were held to a tame 0-0 draw by Czech side Jablonec.
In his 100th game in charge Fabian Hurzeler saw a poor performance as Georginio Rutter wasted the best chances of the night.
Brighton are still unbeaten though and well placed on four points from their opening two games.
â€œWe did not play on our highest level, Jablonec defended well,â€ Hurzeler said.
â€œOverall it's not the result we wanted, but we have to keep going.
â€œIf you play a 0-0 then you didn't create enough, that's definitely something we have to get better at.â€
Europa League results
Ararat-Armenia 0-4 AZ Alkmaar
Dinamo Zagreb 2-4 NEC Nijmegen
FerencvÃ¡ros 4-1 Torreense
Juventus 2-2 Rennes
Lech PoznaÅ„ 1-1 Sunderland
OFI Crete 0-2 Bayer Leverkusen
Sturm Graz 1-0 Marseille
Union Saint-Gilloise 4-0 Hapoel Be'er Sheva
BeÅŸiktaÅŸ 2-2 Crystal Palace
Bournemouth 3-0 AC Milan
Celje 2-2 Red Bull Salzburg
Celtic 1-2 Celta Vigo
Hoffenheim 3-0 Lyon
Jagiellonia BiaÅ‚ystok 0-3 Anderlecht
LillestrÃ¸m 0-6 Real Sociedad
Olympiacos 1-0 Sparta Prague
Omonia Nicosia 1-4 Benfica
Viktoria PlzeÅˆ 1-2 Levski Sofia
|#
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|Last 2
|1
|
Juventus
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|1
|6
|6
|
D
|2
|
Bayer Leverkusen
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|0
|6
|6
|
W
|3
|
Benfica
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|1
|5
|6
|
W
|4
|
BeÅŸiktaÅŸ
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|3
|4
|6
|
D
|5
|
Bournemouth
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4
|6
|
W
|6
|
Omonia Nicosia
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|6
|
L
|7
|
Ferencvarosi TC
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|2
|3
|6
|
W
|8
|
Lyon
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|3
|2
|6
|
L
|9
|
Sunderland
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|6
|
D
|10
|
Olympiakos Piraeus
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|6
|
W
|11
|
Sparta Praha
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|2
|3
|4
|
L
|12
|
Union St. Gilloise
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|1
|3
|4
|
W
|13
|
Rennes
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|
D
|14
|
Dinamo Zagreb
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|
L
|15
|
Crystal Palace
|2
|1
|0
|1
|6
|3
|3
|3
|
D
|16
|
AC Milan
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|2
|2
|3
|
L
|17
|
Jagiellonia
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|1
|3
|
L
|18
|
OFI
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|1
|3
|
L
|19
|
Torreense
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0
|3
|
L
|20
|
AZ Alkmaar
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3
|
W
|21
|
Red Bull Salzburg
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|-3
|3
|
D
|22
|
Real Sociedad
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|1
|
W
|23
|
Lillestrom
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|1
|
L
|24
|
Levski Sofia
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|1
|
W
|25
|
Hapoel Beer Sheva
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|1
|
L
|26
|
Sturm Graz
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|1
|
W
|27
|
NEC Nijmegen
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|6
|-5
|1
|
W
|28
|
Celta Vigo
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|
W
|29
|
Anderlecht
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|
W
|30
|
1899 Hoffenheim
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|5
|-3
|0
|
W
|31
|
Plzen
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|0
|
L
|32
|
Marseille
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|0
|
L
|33
|
Celtic
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|7
|-5
|0
|
L
|34
|
Ararat-Armenia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|7
|-5
|0
|
L
|35
|
Celje
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|-5
|0
|
D
|36
|
Lech Poznan
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|8
|-8
|0
|
D
- Position 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 : Promotion â€“ Europa League (Play Offs: 1/8-finals)
- Position 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 : Promotion â€“ Europa League (Play Offs: 1/16-finals)