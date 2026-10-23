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Europa League: Palace take point on the road while Celtic are beaten

By
Valentina Moreno
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22
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Crystal Palace bounced back from their nightmare defeat at rivals Brighton last weekend with a fine 2-2 draw against Besiktas in the Europea League.

Two goals in four second-half minutes from Yeremy Pino and Jean-Philippe Mateta looked like giving the Eagles a win but Junior Olaitan levelled late on.

Celtic led Celta Vigo when Mika Baur steered in but then conceded a quick double as Celta Vigo came back to claim a win.

Juventus dropped their first points of â€‹the campaign after coming from behind to draw 2-2 with visitors Rennes.

Zeki Celik gave Juventus a fifth-minute lead, but the French side kept â their composure and were level 10 minutes later when Jordan international Musa Al-Taamari finished from close range for his first goal in the competition.

Rennes then stunned the hosts with a Boulaye Dia penalty â two minutes before the break â€‹as â the Italians struggled to create chances until Nick Woltemade equalised from the spot in the 67th minute.

The German â forward twice went close to scoring again as Luciano Spalletti's â€‹team â upped the pressure, and â€ŒJuve thought they had won it in the 88th minute when Jhon Lucumi found the net from close range, but â€Œhis effort was ruled out for offside.

Seagulls held

In the Conference League, a much-changed Brighton side were held to a tame 0-0 draw by Czech side Jablonec.

In his 100th game in charge Fabian Hurzeler saw a poor performance as Georginio Rutter wasted the best chances of the night.

Brighton are still unbeaten though and well placed on four points from their opening two games.

â€œWe did not play on our highest level, Jablonec defended well,â€ Hurzeler said.

â€œOverall it's not the result we wanted, but we have to keep going.

â€œIf you play a 0-0 then you didn't create enough, that's definitely something we have to get better at.â€

Europa League results

Ararat-Armenia 0-4 AZ Alkmaar

Dinamo Zagreb 2-4 NEC Nijmegen

FerencvÃ¡ros 4-1 Torreense

Juventus 2-2 Rennes

Lech PoznaÅ„ 1-1 Sunderland

OFI Crete 0-2 Bayer Leverkusen

Sturm Graz 1-0 Marseille

Union Saint-Gilloise 4-0 Hapoel Be'er Sheva

BeÅŸiktaÅŸ 2-2 Crystal Palace

Bournemouth 3-0 AC Milan

Celje 2-2 Red Bull Salzburg

Celtic 1-2 Celta Vigo

Hoffenheim 3-0 Lyon

Jagiellonia BiaÅ‚ystok 0-3 Anderlecht

LillestrÃ¸m 0-6 Real Sociedad

Olympiacos 1-0 Sparta Prague

Omonia Nicosia 1-4 Benfica

Viktoria PlzeÅˆ 1-2 Levski Sofia

# Team Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Pts Last 2
1 Europa League: Palace take point on the road while Celtic are beaten
Juventus 		2 2 0 0 7 1 6 6

D
W

2
Bayer Leverkusen 		2 2 0 0 6 0 6 6

W
W

3
Benfica 		2 2 0 0 6 1 5 6

W
W

4
BeÅŸiktaÅŸ 		2 2 0 0 7 3 4 6

D
W

5
Bournemouth 		2 2 0 0 5 1 4 6

W
W

6
Omonia Nicosia 		2 2 0 0 4 0 4 6

L
W

7
Ferencvarosi TC 		2 2 0 0 5 2 3 6

W
W

8
Lyon 		2 2 0 0 5 3 2 6

L
W

9
Sunderland 		2 2 0 0 3 1 2 6

D
W

10
Olympiakos Piraeus 		2 2 0 0 3 1 2 6

W
W

11
Sparta Praha 		2 1 1 0 5 2 3 4

L
D

12
Union St. Gilloise 		2 1 1 0 4 1 3 4

W
D

13
Rennes 		2 1 1 0 2 1 1 4

D
W

14
Dinamo Zagreb 		2 1 1 0 1 0 1 4

L
W

15
Crystal Palace 		2 1 0 1 6 3 3 3

D
L

16
AC Milan 		2 1 0 1 4 2 2 3

L
W

17
Jagiellonia 		2 1 0 1 4 3 1 3

L
W

18
OFI 		2 1 0 1 3 2 1 3

L
L

19
Torreense 		2 1 0 1 3 3 0 3

L
L

20
AZ Alkmaar 		2 1 0 1 2 2 0 3

W
W

21
Red Bull Salzburg 		2 1 0 1 1 4 -3 3

D
L

22
Real Sociedad 		2 0 1 1 2 3 -1 1

W
D

23
Lillestrom 		2 0 1 1 2 3 -1 1

L
D

24
Levski Sofia 		2 0 1 1 1 2 -1 1

W
D

25
Hapoel Beer Sheva 		2 0 1 1 1 2 -1 1

L
L

26
Sturm Graz 		2 0 1 1 0 3 -3 1

W
L

27
NEC Nijmegen 		2 0 1 1 1 6 -5 1

W
D

28
Celta Vigo 		2 0 0 2 1 3 -2 0

W
L

29
Anderlecht 		2 0 0 2 1 3 -2 0

W
L

30
1899 Hoffenheim 		2 0 0 2 2 5 -3 0

W
L

31
Plzen 		2 0 0 2 1 5 -4 0

L
L

32
Marseille 		2 0 0 2 1 5 -4 0

L
L

33
Celtic 		2 0 0 2 2 7 -5 0

L
L

34
Ararat-Armenia 		2 0 0 2 2 7 -5 0

L
L

35
Celje 		2 0 0 2 0 5 -5 0

D
L

36
Lech Poznan 		2 0 0 2 0 8 -8 0

D
L

  • Position 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 : Promotion â€“ Europa League (Play Offs: 1/8-finals)
  • Position 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 : Promotion â€“ Europa League (Play Offs: 1/16-finals)

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