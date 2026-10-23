Europa League: Palace take point on the road while Celtic are beaten

Crystal Palace bounced back from their nightmare defeat at rivals Brighton last weekend with a fine 2-2 draw against Besiktas in the Europea League.

Two goals in four second-half minutes from Yeremy Pino and Jean-Philippe Mateta looked like giving the Eagles a win but Junior Olaitan levelled late on.

Celtic led Celta Vigo when Mika Baur steered in but then conceded a quick double as Celta Vigo came back to claim a win.

Juventus dropped their first points of â€‹the campaign after coming from behind to draw 2-2 with visitors Rennes.

Zeki Celik gave Juventus a fifth-minute lead, but the French side kept â their composure and were level 10 minutes later when Jordan international Musa Al-Taamari finished from close range for his first goal in the competition.

Rennes then stunned the hosts with a Boulaye Dia penalty â two minutes before the break â€‹as â the Italians struggled to create chances until Nick Woltemade equalised from the spot in the 67th minute.

The German â forward twice went close to scoring again as Luciano Spalletti's â€‹team â upped the pressure, and â€ŒJuve thought they had won it in the 88th minute when Jhon Lucumi found the net from close range, but â€Œhis effort was ruled out for offside.

Seagulls held

In the Conference League, a much-changed Brighton side were held to a tame 0-0 draw by Czech side Jablonec.

In his 100th game in charge Fabian Hurzeler saw a poor performance as Georginio Rutter wasted the best chances of the night.

Brighton are still unbeaten though and well placed on four points from their opening two games.

â€œWe did not play on our highest level, Jablonec defended well,â€ Hurzeler said.

â€œOverall it's not the result we wanted, but we have to keep going.

â€œIf you play a 0-0 then you didn't create enough, that's definitely something we have to get better at.â€

Europa League results

Ararat-Armenia 0-4 AZ Alkmaar

Dinamo Zagreb 2-4 NEC Nijmegen

FerencvÃ¡ros 4-1 Torreense

Juventus 2-2 Rennes

Lech PoznaÅ„ 1-1 Sunderland

OFI Crete 0-2 Bayer Leverkusen

Sturm Graz 1-0 Marseille

Union Saint-Gilloise 4-0 Hapoel Be'er Sheva

BeÅŸiktaÅŸ 2-2 Crystal Palace

Bournemouth 3-0 AC Milan

Celje 2-2 Red Bull Salzburg

Celtic 1-2 Celta Vigo

Hoffenheim 3-0 Lyon

Jagiellonia BiaÅ‚ystok 0-3 Anderlecht

LillestrÃ¸m 0-6 Real Sociedad

Olympiacos 1-0 Sparta Prague

Omonia Nicosia 1-4 Benfica

Viktoria PlzeÅˆ 1-2 Levski Sofia