Charli xcx Joins Martin Scorseses What Happens at Night With Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence (EXCLUSIVE)

Charli xcx and Martin Scorseseâ€˜s collaboration is extending beyond the cover for her new album â€œMusic, Fashion, Film.â€

Sources tell Variety that the pop star has a cameo in the Oscar-winning director's upcoming movie â€œWhat Happens at Nightâ€ alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence. Described as a Gothic psychological drama, the Apple and StudioCanal production follows an American married couple who travel to a small European town to adopt a baby â€” but as they struggle to claim their child, the less they seem to know about themselves.

Charli's part in the film is being kept under wraps. She joins a cast that also includes Mads Mikkelsen, Patricia Clarkson and Jared Harris.

Representatives for Charli, Apple and StudioCanal did not immediately respond to Varietyâ€˜s request for comment.

The â€œBratâ€ singer has been making a name for herself in the film world as of late, appearing in seven movies over the past two years. That includes â€œThe Moment,â€ a mockumentary directed by her frequent collaborator Aidan Zamiri which cheekily satirized the commercial success she achieved with â€œBrat.â€ Cinema even inspired her latest album, â€œMusic, Fashion, Film,â€ which pictures John Cale, Marc Jacobs and Scorsese on the cover to symbolize each art form. Charli is currently wrapping up her tour for the record in the U.S., with the final show of the leg in Las Vegas on Friday before she heads to Europe in February.

â€œWhat Happens at Nightâ€ marks Scorsese's follow-up to 2023's â€œKillers of the Flower Moon,â€ which also starred DiCaprio and was nominated for 10 Oscars, including best picture. A release date has not yet been set.