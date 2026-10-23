SEC elimination games, tests for new top 2 and 26 other things to watch in Week 8

What does a mountain climber do after scaling Everest? How does an entertainer set goals after achieving the EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony wins)? Where does college football take us after one of the most amazing Saturdays on record?

Last week, we saw five of the AP’s top seven teams lose for the first time ever. We saw a No. 1 team lose to an unranked opponent for the second straight week; that hadn’t happened in 36 years. It was a nearly unprecedented jolt of chaos. But where do we go from here? Does Week 8 provide an inevitable hangover? Do we somehow double down on the chaos?

Week 8 is far lighter on big-time matchups, but there are plenty of ways for the drama to be ratcheted up even further. Can I interest you in a potential third straight Texas loss? Indiana won’t lose a second straight, right? We have a strange new AP top two (Miami and BYU); can they avoid immediate letdowns? Can resurgent SEC contenders Tennessee and LSU avoid setbacks? Can Saturday night’s late doubleheader possibly live up to my expectations? Here’s everything you need to follow.

All times Eastern.

Elimination day in the SEC

Last week, the top four favorites in the SEC, per SP+, all lost. Georgia (48%) remains the favorite overall, but now Tennessee (12%), LSU (12%) and Ole Miss (10%) are next in line, and all three face serious road tests this week.

No. 7 Ole Miss at No. 19 Texas (7:30 p.m., ABC)

Jason Homan/Icon Sportswire

A tale of two bye weeks: Following a humiliating 52-28 loss to Florida, Pete Golding’s Rebels got a week off to lick wounds and mend an increasingly awful defense. They returned to action and beat Vanderbilt and Missouri by a combined 83-20. That same week, Texas was off after moving to 4-0. The Longhorns returned to action and suffered back-to-back catastrophic upsets, first to Oklahoma and then to Florida.





Trends and momentum don’t mean nearly as much as we tend to think, but if they mean anything, they skew drastically toward Ole Miss. The Rebels also have a clear QB advantage. Trinidad Chambliss has played remarkably controlled ball, producing a Total QBR over 80 in four straight starts and saving his legs of late — he has taken few risks and has rushed only seven times with one sack since the bye. He’ll probably run more in this one. Meanwhile, as you may have heard, Arch Manning’s play and confidence have plummeted. He’s 78th in Total QBR since Week 1, and he has taken 13 sacks with three interceptions in his last three starts. He might even be playing for his job.

Unlike Ole Miss, Texas has a defense that didn’t start playing well just two weeks ago. With incredible defensive end Colin Simmons hurt, however, coordinator Will Muschamp might have to raise the risk profile a bit. Can the Horns contain Chambliss without Simmons wreaking havoc?

Current line: Texas -3.5 | SP+ projection: Texas by 6.5 | FPI projection: Texas by 7.7

No. 11 Tennessee at South Carolina (3:30 p.m., ESPN)

In August, my take on Tennessee was that the Vols would have an excellent run game and major defensive potential with the addition of coordinator Jim Knowles and some high-upside transfers. But they had major unknowns at quarterback, where Josh Heupel was going with blue-chip freshman Faizon Brandon. Seven games into 2026, the Vols indeed have an excellent run game and defense, but QB remains a mystery with George MacIntyre having replaced a struggling Brandon.

MacIntyre avoided mistakes and allowed running back DeSean Bishop and the dominant Tennessee defense to carry a 26-10 win over Alabama last week, and as long as he’s not facing a major onus to make plays, Tennessee could contend in the SEC. But South Carolina has scored 72 points in its last two games and throttled Florida before taking a bye last week. Sharp bettors picked the Gamecocks enough to flip the betting line sharply in their favor.

South Carolina’s run game, so poor in 2025, is clicking and taking pressure off quarterback LaNorris Sellers. Meanwhile, the Gamecocks defend the run well enough to potentially put the game in MacIntyre’s hands. This is a nice test for the sudden contenders from Knoxville.

Current line: SC -2.5 (flipped from Vols -2.5 on Sunday) | SP+ projection: Vols by 5.0 | FPI projection: Vols by 3.4

No. 18 LSU at Auburn (noon, ABC)

The Earthquake Game? The Barn Burner? Yeah, Auburn-LSU can get weird. And Lane Kiffin hasn’t even been involved yet.

With just about everyone around them losing, Kiffin and LSU moved back into the SEC hunt, and the Tigers are at least slight projected favorites in each of their remaining games.

Auburn upset Georgia last week despite getting pummeled statistically. Such are the wonders of a plus-3 turnover differential and better special teams play. Auburn can hold its own in terms of rushing offense and run defense, but LSU holds clear advantages through the air.

LSU’s defense ranks second in sack rate without blitzing much. Edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen has eight sacks, and freshman Deuce Geralds might already be the nation’s best pass rushing tackle. Meanwhile, the pass offense is almost delightfully old school, leaning more heavily on RPOs than almost anyone.

TruMedia

RPOs are old hat by now, but they still force a defense to pick its poison, and with his ability to run, Sam Leavitt has proved capable of punishing defenses for whatever choices they make at whatever times. Auburn’s defense is good, but LSU has more advantages.

Current line: LSU -7.5 | SP+ projection: LSU by 11.2 | FPI projection: LSU by 7.7

A fabulous night shift

Only two games kick off after 8 p.m. Saturday, but they could both be outstanding. Houston visits Utah in a top-15 battle with serious Big 12 implications, and North Dakota State visits New Mexico in a major game for the Group of 6 hierarchy. I’m guessing the atmosphere at both games will be spectacular, especially if Jeff Tickets has anything to say about it. (Stormy weather could be an issue in Albuquerque, though.)

No. 14 Houston at No. 10 Utah (10:15 p.m., ESPN)

Last Saturday, Houston survived a relentless comeback attempt from Oklahoma State, responding with a score every time the Cowboys got close. Utah, meanwhile, fell asleep for just about the first time all season, finding itself down 17-13 to Colorado in the third quarter. The Utes responded with a couple of Braden Pegan touchdowns and held on.

Editor’s Picks 2 Related

Maybe they got caught looking ahead? The unbeaten Utes are staring down three enormous games in the next four weeks — home games against Houston and BYU and a visit to Arizona.

Houston’s offense ranks first nationally in success rate*, while Utah ranks 17th on offense and sixth on defense. Utah forces constant three-and-outs, while Houston never suffers them. The Cougars don’t make loads of big plays, but Utah’s only real weakness has been giving up the occasional big pass. Strengths and weaknesses align almost perfectly.

If there’s a weakness in this game, it might be Houston’s pass defense. The Cougars rank just 104th in yards allowed per dropback, and while Utah has a run-first attack, and quarterback Devon Dampier doesn’t produce many big plays with his arm, he’s very consistent. That might be enough to tip the balance.

(* Success rate: How frequently an offense is gaining 50% of necessary yardage on first down, 70% on second and 100% on third and fourth.)

Current line: Utah -6.5 | SP+ projection: Utah by 7.6 | FPI projection: Utah by 6.1

North Dakota State at New Mexico (10 p.m., The CW)

While the sport’s moneyed powers are flailing along through upsets and injuries, the best teams from the Group of 6 keep rising. James Madison was upset by App State on Thursday night, but New Mexico, NDSU, Boise State and Oregon State are a combined 21-5, and all four are now in the SP+ top 40.





Two of the top three will meet in Albuquerque. New Mexico underachieved for the first time last week, slogging past Hawai’i after a dismal first half. Quarterback Toa Fa’avae did almost nothing positive through the air, but the Lobos survived because of defense and 243 rushing yards. They’ll need more balance against a rather weakness-free NDSU defense that ranks first in points allowed per drive.

Despite its physical reputation, NDSU’s offense ranks just 114th in rushing success rate, and the Bison are mostly getting by with big shots from quarterback Nathan Hayes to Jackson Williams and Mekhi Collins. New Mexico can get hit with big run plays, but the Lobos have been dynamite against the pass. Both teams are good on special teams, and it feels like this game will be based around mistakes and random explosions.

Current line: UNM -4.5 | SP+ projection: UNM by 3.7 | FPI projection: UNM by 11.5

How will the new top two do?

In one way, last week’s chaos produced something hilariously normal: The top eight teams in this week’s AP poll all finished 11th or higher last season. That said, Miami is No. 1 for the first time since 2002, and BYU is in the top two for the first time since 1984. They’ve earned their spots, but how long can they keep them?

Pitt at No. 1 Miami (noon, ESPN)

Nine years ago, Mark Richt’s Miami Hurricanes were 10-0, No. 2 in the country and 12-point favorites against a Panthers team led by an inexperienced backup quarterback named Kenny Pickett. He threw for 193 yards, rushed for 60 more and produced three total touchdowns, and with Miami’s offense self-destructing, Pitt pulled a 24-14 upset. It honestly took Miami years to recover.

It will take an upset of even higher magnitude this time. Pitt has lost to North Carolina (54th in SP+) and Boston College (89th) since losing quarterback Mason Heintschel to injury. Panthers freshman Corey Dailey was just 11-for-25 passing with two picks in his first start last week.

This game could still tell us a bit about Miami, even if Pitt’s offense isn’t up for the challenge. The Panthers rank first nationally in yards allowed per carry, not including sacks (2.8), and they blitz a ton. They can render opponents one-dimensional — something Florida State couldn’t do against Miami last week.

The Canes rank first in yards per dropback, however, and both quarterback Darian Mensah and receiver Malachi Toney are among the top seven current Heisman favorites. Forcing Miami to throw more might not be conducive to an upset, though there’s a chance of rain, which could be a factor.

Current line: Miami -19.5 (down from -23.5) | SP+ projection: Miami by 18.4 | FPI projection: Miami by 21.3





No. 2 BYU at UCF (3:30 p.m., Fox)

BYU’s reward for scoring one of its biggest wins and surging to No. 2 in the polls? Traveling two time zones east to play in the Bounce House. The Cougars have to prove they can avoid hangovers (or however drinking too much dirty soda makes you feel).

UCF’s defense is stellar against the run and good on third-and-long. The Knights could create quite a bit of anxiety by keeping Bear Bachmeier uncomfortable and maybe getting a couple of big runs from the explosive Duke Watson. They’re still without quarterback Alonza Barnett III, but backup Keyone Jenkins is completing 70% of his (mostly short) passes.

In a sea of low-continuity teams with high ceilings and low floors, BYU has reached No. 2 with continuity and a high floor. The Cougars are relentlessly physical — a pretty useful tool for deflating a hyped home crowd — and running back Preston Rex was excellent against Notre Dame. Bachmeier also pulled off a solid efficiency routine with quick passes to Kyler Kasper, Legend Glasker and tight end Walker Lyons. BYU’s defense ranks in the top 15 in both yards allowed per carry and per dropback. Unless Watson erupts, and BYU is suffering from a little sugar shock, I doubt UCF engineers enough points.

Current line: BYU -6.5 | SP+ projection: BYU by 14.2 | FPI projection: BYU by 7.5

A batch of ranked road favorites? What could go wrong?

While Ohio State is taking a week off to figure out how to win with freshman Luke Fahey at quarterback — my bold recommendation: Throw the ball toward Jeremiah Smith a lot — other Big Ten playoff hopefuls will hit the road hoping to avoid disaster. SP+ says there’s only a 29% chance that Indiana, Iowa and USC all win. Who steps on an unexpected rake?

No. 6 Indiana at Michigan (noon, Fox)

After getting shut out in the first half against Penn State last week, Michigan coach Kyle Whittingham benched quarterback Bryce Underwood for freshman Tommy Carr, and the Wolverines scored 21 points in the second half. Most of the damage came from the run game, but this sample was enough to give Carr the starting job.

Coordinator Jason Beck mostly kept things easy for Carr — basic RPOs, reads and rollouts. But he made good reads and rushed for 38 yards and a score, and Beck’s playcalling made PSU defend the entire field. Carr’s five completions were to four receivers in five different areas of the field.

TruMedia

RPOs and rollouts alone probably won’t work on Indiana. Against SP+ top-50 offenses, the Hoosiers are allowing 18 points per game; against lesser offenses, they’ve pitched two shutouts. (Michigan is 76th.) They are dominant against the run, and their lone vulnerability is in the secondary. Carr might have to make some big-time throws to get on the board.

Michigan’s defense has yet to allow more than 20 points in a game, but the Wolverines haven’t faced an offense better than 50th in SP+. (Indiana is 12th.) Against Ohio State’s elite defense, Indiana found success in the passing game — Josh Hoover threw for 296 yards, 165 to Charlie Becker — but the run game struggled.

It’s been two years since we tested how Indiana responds to a loss. The Hoosiers are well positioned for another Big Ten title run, especially with Ohio State’s QB situation, but they’ll have to make Carr look like the freshman he is to score their first win in the Big House since 1967.

Current line: Indiana -7 | SP+ projection: Indiana by 8.1 | FPI projection: Indiana by 13.1

No. 15 Iowa at Minnesota (3:30 p.m., FS1)

I worry about where college football is headed for any number of reasons, but as long as Iowa and Minnesota are playing for a 98-pound bronze pig, there’s hope in this world.

The enhanced ESPN App Watch your favorite events in the newly upgraded ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

At 5-1, Iowa is playing for a pig and the playoff. The Hawkeyes are good at the things Iowa typically wants to be good at: running the ball, stopping the run, rushing the passer. The secondary has been hit for some big plays, but we’ll see if that’s an issue against Drake Lindsey and a controlled passing game. The Gophers have had to lean on Lindsey quite a bit since their run game has been shockingly poor (133rd in yards per carry).

Missed tackles have been an issue for Minnesota’s defense, but the Gophers are 19th in third-down conversion rate allowed and 23rd in sack rate. Once foes are behind schedule, edge rushers TJ Bush Jr. and Karter Menz can tee off. This being an Iowa-Minnesota game, whoever is behind schedule more will probably lose.

Current line: Iowa -6.5 | SP+ projection: Iowa by 7.9 | FPI projection: Iowa by 12.0

No. 16 USC at Wisconsin (7:30 p.m., NBC)

USC probably needs to win four of its last five games to have a shot at a CFP bid. The Trojans are projected underdogs in three — Ohio State, at Indiana, at UCLA — but Ohio State is hitting the reset button at QB, and UCLA is basically a toss-up.

Of course, USC has to win in Madison first. Wisconsin’s offense no-showed at UCLA last week, but the Badgers tackle well and rank highly in most relevant pass defense categories. They have no pass rush, but they clutter passing lanes. USC’s receiving corps appears fully healthy, however, and quarterback Jayden Maiava was prolific even when it wasn’t.

Wisconsin QB Colton Joseph isn’t passing as efficiently as I anticipated, but he’s part of a strong run game with backs Darrion Dupree and Abu Sama III, and he’s decent on third downs. The USC defense has shown signs of improvement but still ranks 112th in points allowed per drive. If Wisconsin can hold USC to 24 or so, the Badgers will have a shot.

Current line: USC -3 | SP+ projection: USC by 4.5 | FPI projection: USC by 3.6

Week 8 chaos superfecta

We’re once again using this space to will chaos into existence, looking at four carefully curated games with pretty big point spreads and mashing them together into a much more upset-friendly number, and we continue to roll. Thanks to Florida’s upset of Texas, we’ve now claimed an upset in six of seven weeks.

There’s only one thing to do: Make it 7-for-8! Despite double-digit spreads, SP+ says there’s only a 37% chance that UConn (-16.5 vs. UMass), Oregon (-11.5 at Illinois), Texas Tech (-11.5 at Cincinnati) and UCLA (-13.5 vs. Michigan State) all win. Apologies in advance to whoever doesn’t.

Week 8 playlist

Here are some more games you should pay attention to if you want to get the absolute most out of the weekend, from both information and entertainment perspectives.

Friday evening

Duke at Virginia (7 p.m., ESPN). In Duke’s 4-0 start, Nate Sheppard averaged 7.1 yards per carry; in the Blue Devils’ current 0-2 drought, he has averaged 3.7. He’s still getting yards in the passing game, but opponents are limiting his big plays, and no one else on Duke is making any. Virginia doesn’t make any either, so this game will come down to defense and mistakes. One team gets to right the ship a bit.

Current line: UVA -1.5 | SP+ projection: UVA by 2.7 | FPI projection: Duke by 0.2

Army at Tulsa (8:30 p.m., ESPN2). Army has won three of four, both overall and in the American, and after a blowout of FAU, the Black Knights are up to third nationally in points per drive. Meanwhile, Tulsa rebounded from a slide with a comfortable win over Rice. The Golden Hurricane won a thriller against Army last year, and another win would give them a strong shot at their first eight-win season in 10 years.

Current line: Tulsa -1.5 | SP+ projection: Army by 1.4 | FPI projection: Army by 0.5

UMass at UConn (7 p.m., CBSSN). Well, our beloved UMass Minutemen, one of the stories of September, have lost three straight, including an overtime heartbreaker at Buffalo last week. They’re 4-3 now, and while November MACtion should deliver them two more wins, they’re underdogs here against a UConn team that runs well with dual-threat quarterback Kalieb Osborne and running back Cyncir Bowers.

Current line: UConn -14.5 (down from -16.5) | SP+ projection: UConn by 8.7 | FPI projection: UConn by 11.4

Early Saturday

No. 8 Texas Tech at Cincinnati (noon, FS1). In three games at its Nippert Stadium home this season, Cincinnati has overachieved against SP+ projections by 12.7 points per game; in three games away from Nippert, the Bearcats have underachieved by 14.0. Texas Tech played by far its best game of the season last week against Arizona State, leading 43-10 at the half and cruising. If that version of Tech shows up, not even Nippert magic can help Cincy.

Current line: Tech -10.5 | SP+ projection: Tech by 14.2 | FPI projection: Tech by 13.6

Rutgers at No. 24 Northwestern (noon, Peacock). Rutgers has played much better ball in its last four games, and Northwestern was a bit disappointing in a tight win over Michigan State. There’s a scenario in which the Scarlet Knights are able to make this a tight game, especially if dynamite receiver KJ Duff gets going. The RU defense, however, probably isn’t good enough to pull an upset: They’re 125th in points allowed per possession.

Current line: NU -16.5 | SP+ projection: NU by 18.8 | FPI projection: NU by 19.7

College Pick ‘Em Pick college football winners every week; compete for $86K in prizes. FREE to play! Make Your Picks

California at No. 23 SMU (noon, The CW). Cal coach Tosh Lupoi courted a QB controversy last week by starting Jackson Brousseau instead of a healthy Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele; neither QB was going to prevent a blowout loss to Wake Forest, but now more storm clouds have built around what was already a disappointing team. JKS evidently will start this week against an SMU team that shut down Virginia last week. (That Mustangs offense still doesn’t look right, though.)

Current line: SMU -18.5 | SP+ projection: SMU by 21.6 | FPI projection: SMU by 18.1

West Virginia at TCU (noon, ESPN2). Half-Season Dog in Him winner Michael Hawkins Jr. leads a WVU offense good enough that the Mountaineers are unbeaten when allowing fewer than 40 points. But they haven’t done that since Week 3. TCU, meanwhile, is unbeaten when scoring more than 13, but the Horned Frogs have done that only three times. It’s elite-versus-elite when WVU has the ball and dud-versus-dud when TCU does.

Current line: TCU -10 (up from -7.5) | SP+ projection: TCU by 13.5 | FPI projection: TCU by 11.8

Western Michigan at Toledo (noon, CBSSN). Per SP+, it’s a three-way fight for the MAC title among WMU (32% title chance), Toledo (30%) and Ohio (26%). Those odds will shift significantly after this one. Toledo was excellent against Eastern Michigan, following a dud against Buffalo, but WMU has won three straight and has allowed more than 21 points only once (to Boise State). Can Toledo receiver Ed Small & Co. dent what has been a great WMU bend-don’t-break defense?

Current line: Toledo -3 | SP+ projection: Toledo by 5.8 | FPI projection: Toledo by 1.0

Saturday afternoon

Michigan State at No. 9 UCLA (3:30 p.m., CBS). Michigan State has gone from losing big to losing heartbreakers, which can be a sign of progress, but staying close to UCLA will require either (A) an inefficient offense staying on schedule against a dynamite Bruins defense, or (B) a dreadful-to-date Spartans defense forcing UCLA off schedule and making QB Ty Dieffenbach uncomfortable. UCLA’s strengths have been too strong for anyone to pounce on their weaknesses yet.

Current line: UCLA -14.5 | SP+ projection: UCLA by 17.6 | FPI projection: UCLA by 13.9

Oregon at Illinois (3 p.m., BTN). This is a Big Ten game, therefore QB injuries are the main story. Oregon’s Dante Moore isn’t back yet, so the Ducks might have to get by with defense and random competence from Dylan Raiola and/or Brock Thomas for another week. Illinois has no defense and needs Michael Clayton II, Katin Houser’s injury replacement, to come up big. Clayton was great in a tiny sample against Michigan State, at least.

Current line: Ducks -8.5 (down from -11.5) | SP+ projection: Ducks by 10.3 | FPI projection: Ducks by 10.3

Texas A&M at No. 13 Alabama (3:30 p.m., ABC). After taking 11 sacks in his first five games, Alabama’s Keelon Russell has taken nine in the last two. Defenses have prepped the “stopping Russell” dossier, and Bama’s season will be defined by its adjustments to this. Russell is without top receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams again, but he might have time against an A&M defense with no pass rush. A&M has faced two defenses ranked in the top 25 in SP+ and has scored a total of 12 points. Bama ranks 23rd.

Current line: Bama -14 (down from -15.5) | SP+ projection: Bama by 11.0 | FPI projection: Bama by 13.8

Eastern Michigan at Ohio (4 p.m., ESPNU). The MAC’s third contender, Ohio, hosts an EMU team whose own title hopes took a major hit against Toledo last week. Ohio runs the heck out of the ball with backs Duncan Brune and Victor Rosa and QB Nick Poulos, but the Eagles have one of the better run defenses in the conference. Can EMU make stops and control the ball well enough to set up an upset?

Current line: Ohio -12.5 (up from -10) | SP+ projection: Ohio by 14.8 | FPI projection: Ohio by 12.3

Saturday evening

Vanderbilt at No. 12 Kentucky (7:30 p.m., SECN). Kentucky is 4-1 in SEC play with a minus-8 scoring differential. That’s hard to do, and it’s a sign that the Wildcats’ success could taper off soon, but they beat last year’s one-score-magic team, Oklahoma, in Norman last week (by one score, of course). They should handle a Vandy team that has collapsed over the last two games. The Commodores blitz a lot, and UK’s Kenny Minchey can take some sacks. But trends point in one direction.

Current line: UK -10.5 | SP+ projection: UK by 10.0 | FPI projection: UK by 15.0

Virginia Tech at Clemson (7 p.m., ESPN). Clemson had a get-right game against Charleston Southern last week and won easily, but the offense still averaged only 5.1 yards per play, and Tait Reynolds threw for just 127 yards. The Tigers will have to turn this into a rock fight, but Virginia Tech has an efficient run game, and Ethan Grunkemeyer is an accurate passer. This is a massive opportunity for the Hokies, but they haven’t won in Death Valley East (or anywhere else against Clemson) in 19 years.

Current line: Clemson -2.5 | SP+ projection: Tech by 2.5 | FPI projection: Clemson by 2.0

Iowa State at No. 25 Arizona (7:30 p.m., ESPN2). Iowa State has played against three top-30 offenses (per SP+) and allowed 32.3 points per game; the Cyclones have played against three top-30 defenses and scored 13.3 PPG. Arizona is top 30 in both categories. The Cyclones have to get RB Aiden Flora going and hope that an aggressive defense can force mistakes from experienced Arizona QB Noah Fifita. But UA has been a much better team to date.

Current line: Arizona -10.5 | SP+ projection: Arizona by 17.1 | FPI projection: Arizona by 9.6

No. 21 Boise State at Washington State (6 p.m., USA). “College GameDay” didn’t go to Albuquerque this week as I hoped, so now I’m setting my sights on the Oregon State at Boise State game in Week 11. But first, BSU has to survive a trip to Pullman. Wazzu’s offense showed signs of life against Oregon State last week, but the defense still has to slow a Broncos offense that has topped 32 points every week during a five-game winning streak.

Current line: BSU -13.5 | SP+ projection: BSU by 19.0 | FPI projection: BSU by 20.5

Colorado at Oklahoma State (7 p.m., FS1). Colorado’s defense remains extremely frustrating to face, and with a sudden burst of offense, the Buffaloes nearly caught Utah last week. OSU’s defense isn’t nearly as strong as Utah’s, so maybe Buffs backers can squint and see hope here. Or maybe the Cowboys’ high-flying passing game is the best Colorado has faced and last week’s brief offense was a mirage. If I have to bet, I’m going with the latter.

Current line: OSU -13.5 | SP+ projection: OSU by 15.9 | FPI projection: OSU by 10.9

UTSA at Tulane (8 p.m., ESPNU). Memphis’ upset loss to Tulane opened the door for UTSA in the American, but now it’s the Roadrunners who have to head to New Orleans. Tulane’s battle-tested defense forced six turnovers and handed the offense short fields (and a defensive touchdown) against Memphis. But UTSA has suffered only three turnovers in seven games and controls the ball with a great run game. If this game is decided by the Tulane offense, UTSA likely wins.

Current line: UTSA -2.5 | SP+ projection: UTSA by 4.9 | FPI projection: Tulane by 3.4

Smaller-school showcase

Let’s once again save a shoutout for the glorious lower levels of the sport. Here are three games you should track.

Division III: Springfield at Merchant Marine (noon, FloCollege). A big one in Kings Point, New York! We haven’t checked in on our friend Bubba Mustain and the Merchant Marine option offense in a while, but they’ve averaged 45.7 points per game during a 6-0 start. The Mariners face a huge Senior Day test against a Springfield team that has lost only to No. 2 Wisconsin-Platteville. The Pride defend well and torched the Mariners 35-7 last season.

SP+ projection: Merchant Marine by 5.5.

FCS: No. 8 North Dakota at No. 6 South Dakota (2 p.m., ESPN+). Even without North Dakota State, the Missouri Valley is still pretty relentless: After upsetting top-ranked South Dakota State, North Dakota must refocus for a top-10 battle in the DakotaDome. Charles Pierre Jr. has paced South Dakota with 681 yards from scrimmage, and the Coyotes rank second in offensive SP+, but North Dakota held SDSU to just 10 points last week.

SP+ projection: USD by 6.0

FCS: No. 24 Southeastern Louisiana at No. 2 Stephen F. Austin (6 p.m., ESPN+). SFA had a case to move to No. 1 in the AP poll after SDSU’s loss, but the honors went to Tarleton State. I guess Colby Carthel’s Lumberjacks can use that for motivation. SFA has an endless set of strong running backs, but while SLU’s offense has some pop, the Lumberjacks have by far the stronger defense here. Ball hawk Makai Frisby & Co. rank first nationally in points allowed per drive and fifth in turnovers forced.

SP+ projection: SFA by 22.8