Bournemouth 3-0 AC Milan: Penalty double gives Cherries famous Europa win



UEFA Europa League,

League Stage â€“ 3 UEFA Europa League,

Bournemouth

BOU

AC Milan

MIL Venue

Vitality Stadium Referee

Vassilis Fotias Justin Kluivert 8â€² (Pen)

Marcus Tavernier 32â€² (Pen)

Amine Adli 84â€²

Bournemouth pulled off a stunning win on a famous night for the club as they swept to a Europa League win over giants AC Milan.

First-half penalties by Justin Kluivert and Marcus Tavernier put the Cherries in control, after a red card for AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan before the half hour mark.

And the 10 men of Milan had no answer as Bournemouth totally dominated the rest of the night to keep pace at the top of the table.

Amine Adli made it three late on when he bent in a brilliant free-kick to seal the win.

It was a nightmare return to England for former Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim as Bournemouth became the first English side to win their first three matches in major European competition since Sunderland in the 1973-74 Cup Winners' Cup.

Under driving rain on the south coast a riotous home crowd saw Bournemouth outwork and outclass Milan, only five years since they finished below Barnsley in the EFL.

It is only 16 years since they were down in League Two.

Milan, on the other hand, have won the Champions League seven times but look miles off that level now on this gutless display, not having a shot on target all night.

The Cherries had a good early chance but Ben Gannon-Doak's shot was well charged down before Evanilson headed wide.

Replays showed that his header hit the hand of Koni De Winter on the way through and after referee Vassilios Fotias went to the screen he awarded a penalty.

Kluivert, whose dad Patrick played for Milan in 1998, made no mistake.

Ryan Christie hammered in a left-footed shot from range which Maignan did well to push out as Milan struggled to cope with the Bournemouth press.

Maignan made another good save but moments later saw red as the corner was whipped in. The Milan captain pushed Tyler Adams in the face as the pair jostled and was shown a straight red card.

A bemused Maignan took an age to leave the field before a second penalty was given, as Lorenzo Torriani came off the bench to face the penalty.

Tavernier took the second one and buried it in decisive style, with Milan offering nothing in response.

The second half was a bit of a non event until Rayan came off the bench and immediately headed over the top after a terrific leap.

The hosts then found some energy with Christie having a shot blocked before Adli's wonderful third.

Rayan was denied by a good save from Torriani with Amorim chuckling on the touchline at his side's inept display.





Bournemouth





AC Milan







The UEFA Europa League Table

# Team Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Pts Last 3 1

Benfica 3 3 0 0 10 2 8 9 W

W

W 2

Bayer Leverkusen 3 3 0 0 8 0 8 9 W

W

W 3

Bournemouth 3 3 0 0 8 1 7 9 W

W

W 4

Ferencvarosi TC 3 3 0 0 9 3 6 9 W

W

W 5

Olympiakos Piraeus 3 3 0 0 4 1 3 9 W

W

W 6

Union St. Gilloise 3 2 1 0 8 1 7 7 W

D

W 7

Juventus 3 2 1 0 9 3 6 7 D

W

W 8

BeÅŸiktaÅŸ 3 2 1 0 9 5 4 7 D

W

W 9

Sunderland 3 2 1 0 4 2 2 7 D

W

W 10

AZ Alkmaar 3 2 0 1 6 2 4 6 W

W

L 11

Omonia Nicosia 3 2 0 1 5 4 1 6 L

W

W 12

Lyon 3 2 0 1 5 6 -1 6 L

W

W 13

Rennes 3 1 2 0 4 3 1 5 D

W

D 14

Real Sociedad 3 1 1 1 8 3 5 4 W

D

L 15

Crystal Palace 3 1 1 1 8 5 3 4 D

L

W 16

Sparta Praha 3 1 1 1 5 3 2 4 L

D

W 17

Levski Sofia 3 1 1 1 3 3 0 4 W

D

L 18

Dinamo Zagreb 3 1 1 1 3 4 -1 4 L

W

D 19

Sturm Graz 3 1 1 1 1 3 -2 4 W

L

D 20

NEC Nijmegen 3 1 1 1 5 8 -3 4 W

D

L 21

Red Bull Salzburg 3 1 1 1 3 6 -3 4 D

L

W 22

Anderlecht 3 1 0 2 4 3 1 3 W

L

L 23

1899 Hoffenheim 3 1 0 2 5 5 0 3 W

L

L 24

AC Milan 3 1 0 2 4 5 -1 3 L

W

L 25

Celta Vigo 3 1 0 2 3 4 -1 3 W

L

L 26

OFI 3 1 0 2 3 4 -1 3 L

L

W 27

Jagiellonia 3 1 0 2 4 6 -2 3 L

W

L 28

Torreense 3 1 0 2 4 7 -3 3 L

L

W 29

Celje 3 0 1 2 2 7 -5 1 D

L

L 30

Hapoel Beer Sheva 3 0 1 2 1 6 -5 1 L

L

D 31

Lillestrom 3 0 1 2 2 9 -7 1 L

D

L 32

Lech Poznan 3 0 1 2 1 9 -8 1 D

L

L 33

Plzen 3 0 0 3 2 7 -5 0 L

L

L 34

Marseille 3 0 0 3 1 6 -5 0 L

L

L 35

Celtic 3 0 0 3 3 9 -6 0 L

L

L 36

Ararat-Armenia 3 0 0 3 2 11 -9 0 L

L

L Position 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 : Promotion â€“ Europa League (Play Offs: 1/8-finals)

Position 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 : Promotion â€“ Europa League (Play Offs: 1/16-finals)

Upcoming fixtures for Bournemouth and AC Milan