Morgan Gibbs-White admits Nottingham Forest struggles are not good enough as winless run continues

Nottingham Forest captain Morgan Gibbs-White has admitted his side's struggles in front of goal are â€œnot good enoughâ€ after another frustrating Premier League outing.

Forest were unable to turn an encouraging performance into three points against Ipswich, with Gibbs-White convinced his team deserved more after dominating the second half.

The midfielder believes Forest are playing well enough to start winning matches but acknowledged that their inability to convert chances has become a major concern.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Gibbs-White insisted Forest's recent performances have deserved better results.

â€œWe have had so many good performances recently but never enough to get the three points and get over the line,â€ he said.

â€œI feel like we have had a lot of chances, the first-half was a mis-match, they were in control and then we were.

â€œThe second-half, we were completely dominant and we should have won the game in my eyes. As long as we keep performing like this surely we have to win.

“There needs to be a little bit of ownership on the pitch” Morgan Gibbs-White on there being no on-field decision for Issa Diop’s foul on James McAtee â¤µï¸ pic.twitter.com/x60BhLnQgT â€” Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 23, 2026

â€œThis is a question we have been asking ourselves in training, we have been doing shooting drills and if you had seen how they were going in yesterdayâ€¦But they just were not in the game.

â€œIt is a topic of discussion and it is not good enough but I am proud of the boys for keeping going and performing high.â€

Gibbs-White questions VAR involvement in Diop incident

Gibbs-White also addressed a controversial incident involving Issa Diop, who escaped a red card following a VAR review.

While the Forest midfielder agreed with the eventual decision, he questioned why the officials on the pitch had not been trusted to make the call themselves.

â€œMy only question is, why did that have to go to VAR when both the referee and linesman are standing there watching, it should be an on-field decision there and then,â€ he said.

â€œI do agree with the decision because we don't know if he was going to get there.

â€œI think there needs to be ownership on the pitch. The referee and the linesman could both see what could have happened but VAR always have to get involved. But it is what it is.â€