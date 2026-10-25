Alonso: Chelsea must be self-critical and take responsibility after Spurs loss

Xabi Alonso believes his Chelsea side “have to be self-critical and take responsibility” for their defeat to Tottenham.

The Blues lost to Spurs in the Premier League for the first time since April 2018 after a 2-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge.

Goalkeeper Mike Penders scored an own goal before Mathys Tel doubled their lead with a sublime solo effort, which came after Cole Palmer was sent off.

Chelsea failed to score at home in a Premier League London derby for just the second time in their last 17 such games, after a 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace on MD1 last season.

The Blues had just seven attempts against Spurs, their fewest in a league game this season and their fewest at home in the competition since January against Brentford (six).

“I think that there were many different moments in the game. First half I wanted more intensity. We wanted high pressing but we were not strong enough in duels,” Alonso told BBC Match of the Day.

“We had some kind of chances in the first half and in the second half, we talked and we started a bit better. We had a good chance with Pedro [Neto]. We had spoken about how important the first goal would be and when they scored I felt ‘ah, this is not what we wanted’.

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“Straightaway almost, came the red card. Disappointed with the result and we have to be honest with the performance, we could have played better.

“It would be so easy to talk about the players we’re missing but with the squad that we have, we believe we can do better with the team that we have.

“We have to be self-critical and take responsibility.”

Penders became just the second Chelsea goalkeeper to score an own goal in a Premier League match, after Petr Cech against Everton in December 2009.

He (21yÂ 85d) is also the second-youngest goalkeeper to score an own goal in the Premier League, after Illan Meslier (20yÂ 354d) for Leeds against Wolves in February 2021.

“This is football,” said Alonso when asked about Penders’ mistake.

“It is about doing great things and dealing with difficult moments. We will support Mike. We come together from these moments.”