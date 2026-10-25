Tip of the Day: Goals galore in El Clasico and at Old Trafford

Sunday's Tip of the Day sees Barcelona tipped for glory in the huge El Clasico.

Barcelona have been a juggernaut in La Liga this season, taking maximum points from their opening fixtures while racking up a staggering goal tally under Hansi Flick's aggressive.

While a midweek European slip showed they are still susceptible on the break, their firepower on home turf is operating on a different level.

Real Madrid arrive with defensive vulnerabilities so backing the hosts to claim the three points in a match that breaches the 2.5-goal threshold offers the best value around.

Speaking of goals, whenever Bournemouth head to Old Trafford, structure seems to go out of the window. Last season's corresponding fixture served up an absurd 4-4 stalemate, and recent patterns suggest another wide-open 90 minutes.

And Sunderland welcome Leeds to the Stadium of Light with the Black Cats firmly caught in a tailspin. Regis Le Bris's men have lost four consecutive Premier League matches but did win in Europe on Thursday. What has that taken out of them though?

Sunday's Tip of the Day (odds are from bet365Â and correct as of 1000 on Sunday, October 25)

Manchester United v Bournemouth: Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals @ evens

Leeds to beat Sunderland @ 8/5

Barcelona v Real Madrid: Barca to win and over 2.5 goals @ 5/7

Combined odds of 8.9/1

A Â£10 stake will return Â£89.14

Responsible Gambling

It is important that when using any bookmaker and placing bets online, you practice responsible gambling habits wherever possible. This helps to keep your betting a bit of fun and enjoyment.

Be sure to use licensed sites to ensure your safety and security, while taking steps to control your gambling habits. Set a budget that you can afford, and keep track of the time you spend placing bets. Utilise the responsible gambling tools that are available at bookmakers, including deposit limits, time reminders, time-outs, and self-exclusions.

There are also helplines and resources available, such as GamCare, that bettors can reach out to.

GamCare:Â https://www.gamcare.org.uk

National Gambling Helpline: 0808 8020 133