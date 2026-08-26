USS Abraham Lincoln heads to Thailand for brief stop after lengthy deployment at sea

BANGKOK — The U.S. aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln will make a stop in Thailand after its grueling deployment in the Middle East, Thai officials said Wednesday.

The Lincoln was supporting the U.S. war against Iran, and its deployment included a record-setting uninterrupted time at sea of more than 250 days. Concerns have grown about the Lincoln's lengthy deployment following reports of deteriorating mental health among the crew and shortages of supplies including food and hygiene products.

A Thai government official, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the press, confirmed that the Lincoln will make a brief visit in Thailand for rest and recovery.

A statement from the Royal Thai Navy on Tuesday said three ships from a U.S. Navy's carrier strike group were scheduled to make a short stopover in eastern Thailand for recuperation and that no military exercises would be carried out during the visit.

It did not identify the ships nor specify the port or their arrival date, citing security concerns.

The U.S. embassy in Bangkok did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and the U.S. Navy declined to comment.

Extended deployments of carriers wear on service members who are away from home for long periods and increase strain on the ship and its equipment. While renewed hostilities between the U.S. and Iran calmed in recent weeks, the Navy is enforcing a reimposed blockade on Iranian ports in the Strait of Hormuz, and the Trump administration has offered no clarity on how it intends to wind down the war.