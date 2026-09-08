American family missing in apparent crash of small plane off Bahamas coast

A search is underway for an American family of two grandparents and two grandchildren who are missing after their small plane apparently crashed off the Bahamas coast Monday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard and Bahamian officials.

“At approximately 2 p.m. the Royal Bahamian Defense Force requested Coast Guard assistance following a report of a downed airplane with 4 people aboard approximately 15 miles off Andros Island, Bahamas,” the Coast Guard said in a statement Monday evening, adding that they were assisting Bahamian authorities with the search.

A search is underway for an American family of two grandparents and two grandchildren who are missing after their small plane, pictured here, apparently crashed off the Bahamas coast Sept. 7, 2026, according to the U.S. Coast Guard and Bahamian officials. Silvi Larrieu

“Police on the island of Andros are coordinating efforts to locate an aircraft believed to have crash-landed off the coast of Red Bays, North Andros,” the Bahamas Police said in a statement, identifying the plane as a “PA-34 Piper five-seater aircraft, bearing tail number N212ML” which “departed Great Harbour Cay at approximately 11:12 a.m.” with four people on board.

“Air Traffic Control subsequently lost contact with the aircraft approximately 13 miles west of Andros Island,” the Bahamas Police statement said, adding that poor weather had postponed the search for the family for an unspecified time.

A family statement provided to ABC News identified the passengers as Mario Lamar Sr., 80; Lili Lamar, 79; Sofi Sosa, 28, and Christian Sosa, 22. Mario Lamar is “an experienced pilot with more than 40 years of flying experience,” according to the family statement.

The aircraft was “bound for Miami Executive Airport, formerly Tamiami Airport, and its last known contact was at approximately 11:04 a.m. near the western side of Andros Island,” the family statement said.

The family asked for Bahamian officials, the U.S. Coast Guard and “all appropriate local authorities to work together and deploy every available resource to locate the aircraft and its four occupants as quickly as possible.”

“The Lamar and Sosa families are deeply grateful to everyone participating in the search and to those who have reached out with support,” the statement said.

ABC News’ Rachel DeLima contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.