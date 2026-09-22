Flights resuming after equipment outage disrupts Northeast air travel: Duffy

Flyers across the United States are facing massive disruptions to their travel plans on Monday after equipment outages stopped flights at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey and Philadelphia International Airport in Pennsylvania.

More than 1,000 flights were canceled nationwide and over 6,000 were delayed on Monday, with Newark and Philadelphia hit the hardest.

The issues began when a circuit blew at a Philadelphia air traffic control facility Monday morning, FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said. When the backup system went into place, officials discovered the backup line in New Jersey had been cut, Bedford said.

At approximately 9:45 a.m. a construction crew working for NJ Transit on the Delco Lead project between New Brunswick and North Brunswick accidentally severed a fiber-optic cable while working at the site, September 21, 2026. NJ Transit

In order to change the circuit in Philadelphia, Bedford said the airspace in the Northeast would temporarily close. Ground stops were expanded to include New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and LaGuardia Airport as part of the work, though airspace at those locations has since reopened.

Hours after officials said the fix to replace the circuit in Philadelphia had not worked, leaving operations still halted at Philadelphia and Newark’s airports, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy updated Monday evening that the telecom lines have been repaired and “all airport operations in the Northeast are resuming.”

“It will take some time to clear all existing delays, so please check with your airline for the latest information,” he said on X.

Multiple United Airlines jets are visible on the tarmac at Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), Newark, New Jersey, June 6, 2026. Smith Collection/gado/Gado via Getty Images

The outage caused a ripple effect across the Northeast and the U.S., diverting some flights and canceling and delaying others.

United Airlines, which has one of its hubs at Newark Airport, updated Monday evening that it was no longer canceling domestic flights at the airport for the remainder of the day.

“We know this outage is a significant disruption for our customers,” United said in a statement. “Once it is resolved, we will work to safely get them to their destinations, and we have issued a Â travel waiver Â to give them the flexibility to manage their travel plans.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News’ Jason Volack contributed to this report.