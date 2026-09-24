Trump says he and Xi have forged a truly great friendship as he welcomes Chinese leader to White House for talks – live

Trump says he and Xi have forged a ‘truly great friendship’ Donald Trump is speaking now. He notes that Xi is the first Chinese leader to make a second formal visit to the White House, and says the two have â€œforged a truly great friendshipâ€ since Trump was first elected in 2016. Trump points out that this is the first time he and Xi are meeting at the White House. â€œA lot has changed since he was last here,â€ he says. Donald Trump delivering remarks at the White House, with China's Xi Jinping behind him. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters

Key events

Xi then issues an invitation for 100,000 American students to visit China in the next five years for exchange and study. He also announces that two pandas â€“ Ping Ping and Fu Shuang â€“ will settle into their new home at the Atlanta zoo in the coming days. This reminds me of China's gift of two giant pandas to the Smithsonian national zoo in 1972, following Richard Nixon's historic visit to Beijing in the detente era of the Cold War. The ceremony is now over.

â€œOur two militaries should maintain regular dialogue,â€ Xi says, and the countries should aim to avoid conflict and confrontation.

â€œWe should co-exist in peace,â€ Xi says, adding that competition between China and the US should be positive and kept within boundaries.

Xi says China and US must ensure AI ‘is always under human control’ With both China and the US being leading nations in artificial intelligence, Xi says they both have the capability and responsibility to manage AI for good, and â€œensure the development of AI is always under human control and serve the wellbeing of the peopleâ€.

â€œChina keeps its door wide open and welcomes American companies who want to do business and invest there,â€ Xi says, adding: â€œWe hope Chinese companies are treated fairly here in the United Statesâ€.

â€œThe interests of China and the United States are deeply intertwined,â€ Xi says, adding that it would be hard to solve many of the world's problems without the two countries co-operating with one another.

Xi says that China and the US â€œshoulder a historic responsibility to promote human progressâ€ and says he is willing to work with Trump to â€œsteer the ship of China-US tiesâ€. â€œWe should strengthen communication,â€ he says, adding that â€œcandid, in-depth, sustained dialogue can promote understanding and mutual trust.â€

Taking to the podium, Xi says both China and the United States are â€œgreat countriesâ€ with â€œgreat peoplesâ€. He says he is here to â€œcarry on our friendship, expand co-operation and promote the wellbeing of both our peoplesâ€. Donald Trump looks on as China's president Xi Jinping delivers remarks in the Cross Hall of the White House. Photograph: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

The two will also discuss â€œpressing issuesâ€ concerning security, technology and artificial intelligence, Trump says (though he's still trying to make â€œsuper intelligenceâ€ happen). He adds: double quotation mark The decisions we make in these areas today can promote promote peace and prosperity for decades and decades to come.