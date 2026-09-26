England v Spain: Nations League football – live

Key events

86 min Anderson slides a good ball down the left side of the area towards Garner, whose chipped cross takes Simon out of the game but is too high for Calvert-Lewin.

84 min Bellingham, the England captain now that Kane has gone off, drags a long-range shot too close to Simon.

83 min: England substitutions Morgan Gibbs-White and Dominic Calvert-Lewin replace Bukayo Saka and Harry Kane.

82 min Spain substitution Mikel Merino for Dani Olmo.

81 min Now Spain are sitting a bit deeper, inviting England to show them what they've got. Bellingham finds Saka, who goes over under a challenge from Cucurealla in the area. Cucurella got a slight touch on the ball, so no penalty. Spain beak and Bellingham is booked for a tactical foul.

79 min â€œPedri, Rob, just Pedri,â€ says Ruth Purdue. â€œHe made that goal. Just an invisible force of technique. The interception when it was fired at him at the start of the buildup for the goalâ€¦ wow.â€

77 min â€œAfter being put on the back foot by Spain, England have shown spark but Harry Kane's missed penalty and a second defensive blunder is taking its toll,â€ writes Colum Fordham. â€œAs the excellent Anthony Gordon said prior to the match, England have to play to their strengths. Playing the Spanish way â€˜is not in us'. It might be time to give Trent AA a chance to show his skills with his crosses and long-range passing.â€

What a delicious goal. Baena found a pocket of space just outside the D and guided a perfect angled pass into the area for Oyarzabal. He took a touch on the run and teased the softest of chips over Trafford with his left foot. The defensive gaps were probably too big, and Laporte probably shouldn't have been allowed to punch a pass through to Baena, but the creation of the goal was beautiful. Mikel Oyarzabal celebrates giving Spain the lead. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

GOAL! England 2-3 Spain (Oyarzabal 74) It's Spain's game now!

73 min This is still anyone's game, but Spain have been so much better since that missed penalty from Kane.

70 min: Spain substitution Pedri on, Fabian Ruiz off.

70 min: Double substitution for England Morgan Rogers and James Garner replace Anthony Gordon and Myles Lewis-Skelly, who were both excellent. To these admittedly tired eyes, Lewis-Skelly looks a proper midfield player.

69 min This game is so open. Yamal's long-range shot is blocked at one end; Lewis-Skelly's long-range curler is comfortably saved by Simon at the other.

68 min â€œIt looks like the City players are affected by the charges,â€ writes Colin Greener. â€œErrors from O'Reilly, Guehi, and even Rodri. Doesn't explain the Cucurella one though.â€ He does have the same initials. Bit like Jarvis and Jesus.

67 min O'Reilly is booked for tattooing Yamal's right calf.

66 min Saka, found by the increasingly influential Bellingham, whips a trademark curler just wide of the far post. Lovely effort.

62 min Olmo's shot from the edge of the D is well blocked by Guehi. Spain have woken up.

Spain are level after another mistake from England. Nico O'Reilly's errant pass went straight to Olmo on the right wing, just outside the area. He fired a pass into Baena, who made room to shape an emphatic shot past Trafford from 20 yards. That's a cracking finish from a player who has made a great chance and scored a goal within a few minutes of coming on. Spain's Alex Baena scores their side's second goal to level the scores. Photograph: Bradley Collyer/PA England’s Jude Bellingham looks dejected after the visitors equalise. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Action Images/Reuters

GOAL! England 2-2 Spain (Alex Baena 60) The early evidence is that Alex Baena has come to play.

60 min: Great chance for Yamal! Yamal nicks the ball just outside the area and plays a short pass into Baena. He returns the favour with a delicious backheel, only for Yamal to slide a simple chance wide of the far post.

58 min: Double substitution for Spain Luis de la Fuente goes back to his World Cup final attack: Mikel Oyarzabal and Alex Baena replace Ferran Torres and Nico Williams. I think Spain may have maded those changes after the penalty but it has only just been flagged on our TV coverage.

57 min Another good England move culminates in a fierce shot from Quansah that hits Cucurella in the face and sends him flying. Crumbs, he wore one there.

56 min â€œThis Spain feels like a completely different side from the boa constrictor that suffocated their opponents at the World Cup,â€ writes KÃ¡ri Tulinius. â€œAs much as they're infinitely more entertaining, they also seem wobbly. I wonder if Lamine Yamal, back on brilliant form, unbalances them. A great individual alters the function of a team.â€ I suspect it's just the size of the contest, and what it means to both teams. I'm still not sure England can beat Spain in a World Cup or European Championship knockout game.

54 min: Kane hits the bar! Harry Kane's standing foot gives way and he smacks the penalty against the crossbar! Replays show that he actually kicked it with both feet â€“ his left slipped into the ball and his right spooned it against the bar.

53 min: Penalty to England! The referee goes to the monitor and decides that Rodri did foul Bellingham. He didn't get the ball and the only debate is whether Bellingham initiated contact. Either way, Harry Kane has the chance to score his 87th goal for England.

51 min Now Bellingham goes over in the area after a challenge from Rodri. Again, no penalty. It's being checked by VAR. The first one on Saka wasn't a foul by the way.

49 min England appeal unsuccessfully for a penalty when Laporte lunges at Saka in the area. I'd like to see that again.

49 min The impressive Lewis-Skelly wins a corner for England, who have started the second half on the front foot. Saka's oputswinger is headed away by Cubarsi, but England come again through Bellingham on the left. He hammers a cross that is headed over by Quansah, eight yards out. The cross was fractionally too high.

47 min A word for James Trafford, who made a very good save to deny Torres when the score was 1-0. He'll be buzzing until the sun comes up if that ultimately leads to an England win.

46 min Dan Burn is on No changes on either side as England begin the second half.

â€œOne thing that's occurred to me watching Spain in various competitions is that they have a weakness in attack â€“ they lack a truly world-class striker,â€ writes Steve Bradfield. â€œWould Fernando Torres or David Villa have missed the Ferran Torres chance? I don't think so.â€ In fairness, I'm not sure Mikel Oyarzabal would have missed it.

â€œExcellent turnaround by England, and they're in a strong position,â€ writes Matt Dony. â€œSo what's the plan now? Sub on a few defenders? Sit back, give the attackers some space, and hope for the best? Start passing exclusively sideways and backwards? What could go wrong.â€

Slovenia 0-0 Scotland â€œï»¿Evening Rob,â€ says Simon McMahon. â€œTommy T's England mixing it with world champions Spain is all well and good, but the Seb Pocognoli Scotland era, that started with a superb 0-0 draw in Slovenia, makes it all irrelevant anyway. Zidane's France? Klopp's Germany? Forget it. I've seen the future, and it's terrifying Oli McBurnie and Robbie Ure.â€

Half time: England 2-1 Spain Cracking entertainment at Wembley. Lamine Yamal scored inside two minutes after a mistake from Marc Guehi and, though England needed a bit of fortune in defence, they responded with impressive conviction. Anthony Gordon's excellent equaliser was followed by Harry Kane's 86th goal for England. Eighty-sixth. Spain conceded one goal in eight games at the World Cup; they've conceded two in 45 minutes at Wembley.

45 min: Cucurella hits the post! Cucurella slips Quansah on the left and mishits a chipped cross that beats Trafford and hits the face of the far post. I'm 99.94% sure he didn't mean that.

44 min An outrageous run from Yamal leads to a deflected shot from Fabian Ruiz that spins a few yards wide. Yamal has been bewilderingly good.

42 min Yamal spoons over from 15 yards after another successful high press. This is a really fun game. Maybe England need to start going 1-0 down in knockout matches instead of taking the lead.

O'Reilly exchanged passes with Gordon on the left and chipped a flat cross towards the penalty spot. Kane guided a relatively soft header across goal, one that should have been cleared by Cucurella â€“ but he got in a tangle and could only thigh the ball into the net. Kane's header was on target so it'll go down as his 479th goal for England. Harry Kane sends a header goalwards â€¦ Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian The ball comes off the thigh of Spain’s Marc Cucurella â€¦ Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian All eyes are on the ball the ball heads into the net for England’s second goal. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

GOAL! England 2-1 Spain (Kane 40) England have turned it round!

39 min: Just wide from Kane! Saka wins the ball high up the pitch and gives it to Kane on the edge of the D. He works a bit of space and whacks a trademark curler that flashes just wide of the post.

Nico Williams slipped just outside the England area, and 10 seconds later it was 1-1. Anderson found Gordon, who opened the game up with a deft flick round the corner to Bellingham. He surged over the halfway line and played a perfectly weighted return pass to Gordon, who calmly slipped the ball past Simon from 20 yards. Fabulous goal. Anthony Gordon celebrates after scoring England’s equaliser. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

GOAL! England 1-1 Spain (Gordon 36) England equalise with a ruthless counter-attack!

34 min: Olmo goes close Yamal finds Olmo on the right side of the area with a gorgeous flick. Olmo cracks a first-time shot on the turn that beats Trafford and bounces just wide of the post. Spain haven't dominated the ball but they've had all the chances.

32 min Saka zips infield from the right and hits a long-range shot that is headed behind by Fabian Ruiz. England are doing a lot of good things in the final third.

29 min An England corner leads to quarter-chances for Anderson, who shins a volley across goal, and Saka, who splashes over from 20 yards.

27 min: Great chance for Torres! Spain could be 3-0 up. Rodri cracks a terrific angled pass into Torres, who gallops straight between Anderson and Konsa to move through on goal. Trafford comes out and Torres slides a poor shot wide of the far post.

26 min After another good England move, Quanash picks out Bellingham on the edge of the D. He runs at Rodri, then falls over looking for a foul. The referee doesn't buy it.