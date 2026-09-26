No. 5 Indiana loses RB Richard, escapes Northwestern

Indiana starting running back Turbo Richard left Friday’s 29-23 win over visiting Northwestern with a right lower-leg injury in the first half and did not return.

Coach Curt Cignetti did not have an immediate update on Richard’s status, saying the Boston College transfer will “do everything he can to get back.” Richard was injured along the Hoosiers sideline while being pulled down by Northwestern’s Jamaal Johnson. He soon hobbled to the locker room.

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Cignetti said Richard’s injury occurred on a hip-drop tackle and that he was also hit out of bounds by Northwestern’s Brendan Flakes, but no penalty was called.

Richard had 68 rushing yards on nine carries before his injury after running for 315 yards and four touchdowns in Indiana’s first three games. Lee Beebe Jr. stepped in as Indiana’s primary back and finished with 203 rushing yards and a touchdown in the win.

It wasn’t easy for the Hoosiers. Northwestern was within 15-13 early in the fourth quarter and had two chances to tie because of a pass-interference call on its first 2-point attempt. But Indiana stopped quarterback Aidan Chiles on a designed run to preserve the lead.

Following a facemask penalty on third-and-19 that gave Indiana a first down, Beebe ripped off a 39-yard run and then ran for a 4-yard TD with 9:39 left to make it a two-score game. After Northwestern cut the deficit to 22-20, Beebe ran 70 yards to the Wildcats 5-yard line. Six plays later, Hoover scored.

“That guy’s got a lot of heart,” Cignetti said of Beebe. “Boy, he’s got as much heart as anyone that’s been in this program the last three years. Not only didn’t he step in, he played and fortunately they couldn’t tackle him. It was all grit and heart.”

No. 5 Indiana is already playing without running back Khobie Martin, who sustained a forearm injury in the season opener against North Texas. Martin is expected to return in the middle of the season.

The Hoosiers visit Rutgers next week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.