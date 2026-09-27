Australia v South Africa: international mens rugby union Test – live

Key events

13m ago Summary

45m ago Full-time: Australia 42-38 South Africa

46m ago CONVERTED TRY! Australia 42-38 South Africa (Nche, 80)

50m ago Yellow Card! (Paisami, 77)

55m ago CONVERTED TRY! Australia 42-31 South Africa (van den Berg, 74)

1h ago Yellow Card! (Suaalii, 73)

1h ago Yellow Card! (Lonergan, 71)

1h ago PENALTY TRY! Australia 42-24 South Africa

1h ago Yellow Card! (Wilson, 70)

1h ago TRY! Australia 42-17 South Africa (Jorgensen, 66)

1h ago CONVERTED TRY! Australia 37-17 South Africa (Wilson, 60)

2h ago Penalty! Australia 30-17 South Africa (Lonergan, 54)

2h ago Penalty! Australia 27-17 South Africa (Lonergan, 48)

2h ago Half-time: Australia 24-17 South Africa

2h ago CONVERTED TRY! Australia 24-17 South Africa (Donaldson, 39)

2h ago CONVERTED TRY! Australia 17-17 South Africa (Van der Merwe, 30)

2h ago CONVERTED TRY! Australia 17-10 South Africa (Ikitau, 28)

2h ago CONVERTED TRY! Australia 10-10 South Africa (Ikitau, 25)

3h ago CONVERTED TRY! Australia 3-10 South Africa (Grobbelaar, 10)

3h ago Penalty! Australia 3-3 South Africa (Lonergan, 7)

3h ago Penalty! Australia 0-3 South Africa (Pollard, 4)

3h ago Kick-off!

3h ago South Africa XV

3h ago Australia XV

4h ago Preamble

Summary I will be back here for the next chapter in the Bledisloe Cup rivalry, but for now I shall leave you with Angus Fontaine and his thoughts from the final whistle in Perth.

If that unbeaten run is to extend to seven matches the Wallabies will have to overcome the greatest of all rugby's challenges: the All Blacks at Eden Park. That is a week on Saturday.

â€œYou build good habits,â€ Kiss explains, when asked about a sixth match unbeaten. The Wallabies haven't been on a run like this since 2017.

The first words Les Kiss tells the host broadcaster are words of praise for his coaching staff for keeping everyone calm. Then he moves on to hoping the fallout from the match focuses on the first 60 minutes, when Australia were dominant, than the crazy final 15 when mayhem ruled.

â€œEveryone's stoked to be a part of Australian rugby,â€ beams Fraser McReight.

Suaalii is on Australian TV praising the impact of Les Kiss, complimenting the new coach's calmness and man management.

That is the most points South Africa have conceded since 2017. Rassie Erasmus' post-match comments will be fascinating.

The selection of Suaalii on the wing was the main talking point before kick-off, and it paid dividends for Les Kiss. Time and again Lonergan and Wright went to the skies for the the No 11 and his wing partner Jorgensen to collect mid-air like magnetic wrecking balls. The Springboks had no answer, and not only does it give the Wallabies a serious weapon, it has a knock on effect in open play with South Africa reluctant to engage in kicking exchanges for fear of being monstered overhead. The stats back it up with Australia approaching 600 kick metres, South Africa just over 300.

As Harry Wilson accepts the Nelson Mandela Plate, is it too soon to ask if the Wallabies are back? They've been away a while, and plumbed some depths, but the pack held its own against the very best, the backs were effervescent, the set-piece was solid, the kicking game was smartâ€¦ and if they could find a No 10 they might even become contenders.

â€œSimply couldn't have come at a better time for the Wallabies and Rugby Australia,â€ emails Marlon Maton. â€œBig ticket release for the World Cup coming up. That's just massive.â€

All of which occurred after Erasmus had emptied his entire interchange at the start of the second half â€“ only to find the cupboard bare when he needed to withdraw the injured Etzebeth, and with the referee communicating to his TMO via a mobile phone after the radio communications repeatedly failed. Pure chaos.

The Wallabies were cruising at 42-17 with just 15 minutes remaining, coasting towards a statement victory over a weakened South African side, then the final quarter of an hour saw four yellow cards and the Springboks reduce the margin to just four points by the final whistle.

Nup. Absolutely no idea what that was all about. Absolutely crackers.

Full-time: Australia 42-38 South Africa The Wallabies prevail in perhaps the craziest Test in rugby history.

80 mins: Wilson and Lonergan return to the fray â€“ it's 15 v 13.

CONVERTED TRY! Australia 42-38 South Africa (Nche, 80) Australia overthrow the 10m lineout but South Africa can't capitalise. The Wallabies regroup, milk the clock but then turn the ball over with one-out drives! The Sptingboks pour forward, surely they score this time â€“ but it's disjointed and they have to return to the penalty advantage. Marx taps and goes. He's held up. Just seconds left. Nche! Yes! Is there time for the conversion? Yes! Is there time for the restart? Who knows!?

78 mins: South Africa kick to the right on the 22 and look certain to score on the left wing but Jorgensen makes a majestic tackle. Then the Springboks seem destined to score on the right edge through Marx but the defence is desperate and Wright toe pokes the ball clear!

77 mins: It is 42-31 by the way. 11 v 15.

Yellow Card! (Paisami, 77) Australia are down to 11! Not only does Wright's try not count, the Wallabies are down to a football team!

76 mins: There was a high tackle earlier in the phase. Paisami on Feinberg-Mngomezulu. No. Oh no. Oh no no noâ€¦

76 mins: Hang onâ€¦ Piardi's on his cellphone again.

76 mins: I see it, but I don't believe it. The 12 man Wallabies have just sealed the most preposterous victory! South Africa take the restart on the 22 then the 15 set about the 12 along the left touchline. Play comes infield towards the acres of empty space â€“ but Tom Wright reads it like a book, places himself in the road, intercepts, and canters over to send the crowd into delirium! Wow!

74 mins: Yet another delay for technical reasons, this time for the scoreboard malfunctioning. What a circus.

CONVERTED TRY! Australia 42-31 South Africa (van den Berg, 74) The scrum holds, van den Berg picks up the pieces and crashes over next to the left upright. The conversion is unmissable and we have six minutes of mayhem to go!

73 mins: Piardi is talking to the two skippers, trying to calm things down, figuring out how Australia can pack a scrum with just 12 men. Play will restart with the Springboks packing down 5m from the line.

Yellow Card! (Suaalii, 73) Australia are down to 12! I have no idea what is happening any more.

72 mins: IT IS ON! South Africa hammer downfield from the restart, carving through the undermanned defence. They reach the left corner in no time, then kick crossfield for van der Merwe to collect and touchdown â€“ but he knocks on! Massive let-off for Australia â€“ but hang onâ€¦

Yellow Card! (Lonergan, 71) Australia's scrum-half has to join his skipper in the bin. No arguments. Australia defending with 13 for the final nine minutes.

PENALTY TRY! Australia 42-24 South Africa The scrum is unstoppable, the try is inevitable, but Australia try to spoil it on the line with Lonergan miles offside. That is as clear a penalty try as you could designâ€¦ andâ€¦

71 mins: Another 5m scrum it is. What could possibly go wrong?

70 mins: Finally the scrum is fed. South Africa get the shove on, and they appear to be over the line, but Piardi is on the blindside so he has to call on his TMO for eyes in the sky. Replays show a knock-on over the line so play is called back for an earlier penalty. The past couple of minutes of game time have taken about 15 minutes of actual time. Sometimes rugby is its own worst enemy. Piardi is back on the blower. Deary me this is a shemozzle.

Yellow Card! (Wilson, 70) After review, Australia's skipper has been sent to the bin for his part coming second man in and dropping his shoulder into the falling Marx. The Wallabies will have to defend with just 14 for the final ten minutes.

70 mins: The radio comms are down again, so Piardi is on an iPhone in the middle of Optus Stadium.

70 mins: The delay allows the referee to be instructed by his TMO to review that earlier Suaalii/Wilson double team.

70 mins: The scrum has to be reset, chewing up the seconds.

69 mins: Play resumes with Feinberg-Mngomezulu kicking to the right corner. Of course it's then Etzebeth who accepts the lineout throw and sets up the maul. It's destined for the right corner but Australia do well to hold it up. The ball comes out and two runners hit the line at searing pace â€“ the second of whom, Marx – is clotheslined by Suaalii and finished off by Wilson's shoulder. 5m scrum penalty under the posts.

68 mins: Discussions continue but officials seem unmoved. Etzebeth has to continue.