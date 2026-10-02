Trump to host another gala with investors in his meme coin

President Donald Trump will once again meet with the top investors in his namesake meme coin in November — the third such gathering since his return to office — in what critics call yet another example of the president attempting to profit from his position.

A notice on the $TRUMP coin website announced this week that the president and three yet-to-be-announced VIPs would attend an “exclusive” dinner with 185 of the coin’s top investors at the Trump National Golf Club in Northern Virginia on Nov. 22.

The website said the top 29 investors would be “INVITED to a VIP reception with your favorite President.”

Critics have slammed these events as brazen pay-for-play schemes. Financial disclosures show Trump generated some $635 million from these so-called “Celebration Coins” in 2025, a sizable portion of the $1.4 billion he made from his overall crypto portfolio.

Donald Trump speaks with reporters before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Oct. 1, 2026, in Washington. Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo

Trump launched his meme coin — a type of digital currency that’s often based on an internet meme — in January 2025, just days before his inauguration.

The coin’s value initially soared to more than $44 before plummeting almost immediately. The coin’s value now hovers around $2, meaning an investor who purchased $10,000 worth of Trump coins at its peak would currently be holding an asset worth less than $700.

Trump and the White House have repeatedly and forcefully denied that his private business interests create a conflict of interest.