Manchester City v Arsenal: Womens Super League – live

Key events

Tom Garry Around 2,000 Arsenal fans have made the trip to the Etihad for this contest and are making themselves heard behind the goal, away to my right. The turnout from the home fans is not quite so impressive and I'd estimate we're looking at an attendance of under 10,000 overall. Most of the stand to my left is empty. Outside the ground, there was an optimistic chap selling half-and-half scarves but very few appear to have been purchased. This is not a game where we'd expect much love between the two teams. They are fierce rivals at the best of times, let alone after the past 10 days' news. I wonder how long it'll be until those travelling fans reference Manchester City's off-pitch plight in their repertoire of songs, once the game gets under way…

â€œAll true, all too true; the Arsenal team have been guilty â€“ very guilty â€“ of uncharacteristic slips in defence, and been fairly dismal in front of goal at the other end,â€ weeps Charles Antaki. â€œAlessia Russo is as energetic and as classy as ever, but things around her just aren't happening. â€œLose this game and not only does the WSL title to look out of reach, but alarm bells start sounding about even third spot and qualifying for the Champions League, given what's bubbling up in southeast London. What was it that Andrew Marvell said about hearing something at his back? Probably not the London City Lionesses in his case, but certainly in Arsenal's.â€

And so does Arsenal manager Renee Slegers double quotation mark They were two really good goals [against Paris FC], the way we want to attack, so that was really positive. It's been difficult with the results â€“ we know what we can do and we want to take the next step in our performance today.

City manager Andree Jeglertz speaks double quotation mark It's a strong group â€“ there is a resilience that I think is unique. They never give up. [On the inclusion of Beth Mead] Beth is a very experienced player so I don't need to say too much to her. She's very motivated for the game; she's playing against her friends and former teammates so of course it's a special game for her.

Full-time scores And with that, the 2pm games are done and dusted. London City Lionesses crushed Tottenham; Chelsea and Brighton enjoyed emphatic victories; Ruby Mace scored both Everton's goals in their win over Birmingham; and there was more frustration for Aston Villa. Aston Villa 1-1 Crystal Palace

Brighton 5-1 Charlton

Everton 2-1 Birmingham

Tottenham 1-6 London City Lionesses

West Ham 0-3 Chelsea This is what it does to the league table. I'm off for a quick break before the main event. See you shortly.

GOAL! Brighton 5-1 Charlton (George 90+9) And Gabby George has made it five for Brighton.

GOAL! Tottenham 1-6 London City Lionesses (Cascarino 90+4) Yikes. Delphine Cascarino has made it six for London City Lionesses.

GOAL! Brighton 4-1 Charlton (Symonds 90+3) Maisie Symonds completes a thumping victory for Brighton against the bottom club.

GOAL! West Ham 0-3 Chelsea (Hamano 87) A series of ricochets in the six-yard box leads to a third goal for Chelsea, headed in from close range by Maika Hamano. Maika Hamano of Chelsea scores her team's third goal. Photograph: Richard Pelham/Getty Images

85 min: West Ham 0-2 Chelsea The second goal took longer to arrive than they would have liked, but this has been a thumping win for Chelsea. They've had 19 attempts at goal to West Ham's zero. The â€˜touches in the opposition box' statistic is even more striking: West Ham 0-44 Chelsea.

GOAL! Tottenham 1-5 London City Lionesses (Diani 74) And Kadidiatou Diani's second goal has extended London City Lionesses's lead at Spurs. As things stand – with Manchester City still to play, we should stress â€“ they are second in the table.

GOAL! Everton 2-1 Birmingham (Mace 72) Ruby Mace's second goal of the afternoon has restored Everton's lead.

GOAL! West Ham 0-2 Chelsea (Walsh 80) An emphatic finish from Keira Walsh has clinched all three points for Chelsea.

Manchester City v Arsenal team news Beth Mead starts against her old club, one of three changes to the City side that drew with Real Madrid in midweek. Sam Coffey and Niamh Charles also come into the team, Charles for her first City start. Out go Laura Brown, Mary Fowler and Kerstin Casparij. Anneka Borbe replaces Misa Rodriguez in goal for Arsenal, the only change from their 2-2 draw with Paris FC. Man City (4-2-3-1) Yamashita, Charles, Rose, Greenwood, Wamser; Coffey, Hasegawa; Mead, Fujino, Hemp; Shaw. Subs: Cumings, Clinton, Fowler, Wienroither, Casparij, Blindkilde, Beney, Prior, Davies. Arsenal (4-2-3-1) Borbe; Fox, Williamson, Wubbey-Moy, Batlle; Little, Stanway; Baum, Cooney-Cross, Caldente; Russo. Subs: Misa, Catley, Foord, Smith, Maanum, Reuteler, Blackstenius, Cerci, Holmberg.

GOAL! Aston Villa 1-1 Crystal Palace (Larkin 74) Abbie Larkin has equalised for Crystal Palace against Aston Villa, whose winlessness may endure. Abbie Larkin (19) scores for Palace. Photograph: Manjit Narotra/ProSports/Shutterstock

68 min: West Ham 0-1 Chelsea Keira Walsh has hit the post for Chelsea, who are on top at West Ham and pushing for a second goal.

With just over an hour played in the 2pm games, these are the latest scores. Aston Villa 1-0 Crystal Palace

Brighton 3-1 Charlton

Everton 1-1 Birmingham

Tottenham 1-4 London City Lionesses

West Ham 0-1 Chelsea

GOALS! Tottenham 1-4 London City Lionesses (Pelova 54; Van de Donk 52) A goal apiece at Brisbane Road. Danielle van de Donk slid London City Lionesses into a 4-0 lead before Victoria Pelova released a teeny-tiny bit of Spurs' frustration with a crisp left-foot finish. Danielle van de Donk (10) of London City Lionesses scores their fourth goal. Photograph: Jody Demay-Davies/SPP/Shutterstock

GOALS! Aston Villa 1-0 Crystal Palace (Maritz 56); Brighton 3-1 Charlton (Seike 54) Aston Villa, managerless and hitherto winless in the WSL, have taken the lead against Crystal Palace through Noelle Maritz.

Tom Garry RenÃ©e Slegers says she has felt the full support of Arsenal's board and praised her senior players for showing â€œmonumental leadershipâ€ this week as she vows to find solutions to recent poor form before Sunday's pivotal trip to Manchester City. One win in five matches has put Slegers under mounting pressure. Arsenal let slip a two-goal lead to draw at Paris FC in the Women's Â­Champions League on Wednesday and in the WSL they have slipped seven points behind City, the Â­leaders and defending champions, having scored only twice in their four league games. Slegers was in a determined mood on Friday, speaking of a â€œstrong togethernessâ€ at the club. Asked whether she felt the full support of the board, she replied: â€œYes, that's what I felt. That's been positive and that's helped me. The club's leadership has been really good and positive for me in this moment because everyone thinks this is a difficult time and this is not something that we want for the team and for the club. â€œBut the leadership from Clare [Wheatley, the director of football], Rich [Garlick, CEO], James [King, director of football operations], Jodie [Taylor, technical director] has been superb. So I want to give everything back to the club.

WSL half-time scores The five 2pm games will resume any second now. These are the half-time scores: Aston Villa 0-0 Crystal Palace

Brighton 2-1 Charlton

Everton 1-1 Birmingham

Tottenham 0-3 London City Lionesses

West Ham 0-1 Chelsea Alexia Putellas has scored twice for London City Lionesses, who are 3-0 up at Spurs. Chelsea lead at West Ham thanks to a goal from Melvine Malard.