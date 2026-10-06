President Donald Trump announces creation of Super Intelligence Force AI task force

President Donald Trump formally announced the creation of what he called a â€œSuper Intelligence Force,â€ an artificial intelligence task force that he says will work to promote AI dominance while also protecting American lives and interests. Â

“The Super Intelligence Force is tasked with coordinating the effort of the Federal Government to ensure that America continues to lead the World in Super Intelligence, which many say is bigger than the Industrial Revolution, and the Internet, and will protect the interests, and improve the lives, of all Americans,â€ Trump wrote on his social media platform Sunday.

President Donald Trump, seated next to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during a meeting with technology executives about artificial intelligence, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Sept. 29, 2026. Kent Nishimura/AFP via Getty Images

Trump’s announcement was thin on details, with the president not outlining any specific action or oversight the task force will have on AI development — an issue about which some tech CEOs have raised concerns and called for federal regulation. Â

“The Super Intelligence Force will coordinate the Federal Government’s engagement with Consumers, Public Interest Groups, Religious Organizations, Critical Infrastructure Providers, and Super Intelligence Companies,” Trump added. Â

An ABC News request sent to the White House for more information about the task force’s objectives did not immediately receive a response.

Last month, Trump said he would create an AI task force amid rising concerns about the technology. Sunday’s formal announcement comes after the president met with top tech CEOs at the White House last week, where he said he and six companies signed a “constitution” establishing standards on how to self-police their technology. Â

President Donald Trump speaks to the press after a meeting with technology executives about artificial intelligence at the White House in Washington, September 29, 2026. Kent Nishimura/AFP via Getty Images

Trump said the task force will be led by Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton, as well as Chairman of the Federal Trade Commission Andrew Ferguson, Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering Emil Michael, and Director of the Office of Personnel Management Scott Kupor. Â

Clayton, who is expected to serve as the White House’s new AI czar, told The Wall Street Journal in an interview published Saturday that global dominance in AI makes the U.S. more equipped to address risks from adversaries, echoing the president's support for the technology’s continued growth. Â

“The risk of not being first is high,” Clayton told The Wall Street Journal. â€œNot being first increases the identified, and unidentified, risks, particularly from our adversaries. Being first will better enable us to address those risks on behalf of the American people.”

Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton appears before the Senate Intelligence Committee during his nomination hearing on Capitol Hill, July 15, 2026, in Washington, D.C. Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images

Clayton said of the AI task force, “I expect there will be mechanisms developed in dialogue, just like there are in other industries.”

According to The Wall Street Journal, Clayton cited risk models for the financial industry that have been developed in conjunction with the Federal Reserve and Securities and Exchange Commission. He told the newspaper that the task force would examine current law and discuss possible actions that Congress could take. Â

Clayton also expressed confidence in the group that the president has appointed to run the AI task force, citing the “diverse skill sets” and “common commitment” of its members. Â

“These are all serious people who have addressed opportunities and risks in the past and are committed to doing this so that America wins the AI race and we win it through the benefit of the American people,” he added.