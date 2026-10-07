Christa Pike conscious and speaking after botched execution: Attorneys

Christa Pike is conscious and speaking nearly a week after a botched execution left her critically injured and temporarily on a ventilator, her attorneys said Tuesday.

“Her recovery is Â medically unprecedented. Her Â prognosis Â remains Â unclear but, at a minimum, we expect a long recovery,” her attorneys — Randy Spivey and Kelly Gleason from the Tennessee Office of the Post Conviction Defender and Stephen Ferrell and Luke Ihnen from Federal Defender Services of Eastern Tennessee — said in a statement.

Undated photo of Christa Pike provided by the Tennessee Department of Correction. Tennessee Department of Correcti via AP

Pike, 50, continues to receive medical care after she survived being administered two lethal doses of pentobarbital and was hospitalized following the failed Sept. 30 execution in Nashville, her attorneys said. She has “severe damage” to her arms and remains handcuffed to her bed, her attorneys said.

“We are incredibly grateful to the first responders and the medical team at the hospital who Â treated Â Christa like a Â human Â and Â have provided exceptional care to her,” her attorneys said. “We also want to thank Â thousands Â from all over the world who sent messages offering prayers and support for Christa.”

Pike, the lone woman on Tennessee’s death row, was sentenced to death after being convicted of the 1995 murder of 19-year-old Colleen Slemmer. Her attempted execution by lethal injection came after a series of last-minute legal challenges.

Her attorneys said Tuesday they continue to ask Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee to commute her sentence to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

The Tennessee Department of Correction confirmed Tuesday that Pike remains hospitalized but said it could not provide details of her medical condition due to federal privacy laws.

Pike’s attorneys filed an emergency motion in Davidson County Chancery Court last week seeking an order requiring the Tennessee Department of Correction to preserve all relevant physical, written and electronic evidence related to the execution attempt.

A status conference on the matter has been scheduled for Wednesday.

According to the motion, Pike “could be heard crying, whimpering, and breathing loudly” while being administered two lethal doses of pentobarbital, at one point stating that her arm “feels like it’s about to burst open.” At least seven needles were used to gain IV access, with one “bent in a 90-degree angle when it was removed,” the motion stated.

The motion described pentobarbital, a sedating medication, as being “caustic and highly alkaline” and that it “burns upon contact.” Both of Pike’s arms were “swollen, burned, and blistered” when she arrived at a Nashville-area hospital, the motion stated.

Death row inmate Christa Pike enters a Knox County Criminal Court in Knoxville, Tennessee, December 4, 2007. J. Miles Cary/USA Today Network via Reuters

Pike had raised concerns about a lethal injection in the months prior to her scheduled execution, arguing that her “thrombocytosis, post traumatic stress disorder and small veins ‘make it sure or very likely that there is a substantial risk that she will experience unnecessary and superadded pain and suffering, terror, and disgrace,'” the motion stated.

Pike is the first person reported to have survived lethal injection after being given medications, according to the Death Penalty Information Center, whose executive director referred to the failed attempt as “the worst we’ve ever seen and unlike any other botched execution in the modern era.”

In the wake of the botched execution, Gov. Lee ordered a temporary halt to scheduled executions in the state and Tennessee Department of Correction Commissioner Frank Strada resigned.

The governor’s office said in a statement that it has also appointed former U.S. Attorney Ed Stanton to conduct an independent review of the Tennessee Department of Correction’s execution attempt that “will seek to determine whether the protocol was followed and consider whether additional recommendations are necessary to ensure the State’s protocol continues to be lawful and effective.”

“The State previously retained Stanton in 2022 to conduct an independent review of Tennessee’s lethal injection protocol. His work prompted the State and Attorney General’s Office to substantially rewrite the protocol before executions resumed,” the statement further said.