Trumps attempt to ban CNN, Politico, and MS Now from White House to be heard in court – live

USS Abraham Lincoln returns to San Diego after record breaking deployment After almost a year at sea, the USS Abraham Lincoln, an aircraft carrier has officially returned to San Diego after a record-breaking deployment â€“Â marked by two extensions to support the US war with Iran. Here is the live feed of the ship's arrival. USS Abraham Lincoln returns to US after record-long deployment – watch live

Key events

Daughter of Trump's chief of staff Susie Wiles lobbies for Bosnian Serbs â€“ report Days after it was revealed that two advisers to Donald Trump â€“ his former campaign manager, Chris LaCivita, and a White House deputy chief of staff on leave of absence, James Blair â€“ are paid advisers to ultranationalist Bosnian Serbs who control a region that was created through the violent ethnic cleansing of Muslims and Catholics in the 1990s, the Financial Times reports another member of the president's team is linked to the same Balkan extremists. The FT's Amy Mackinnon reports that Katie Wiles, whose mother is Trump's chief of staff Susie Wiles, works for a Washington lobbying firm that is being paid $35,000 a month to represent the Bosnian Serb regional government. According to the newspaper, in mid-August Katie Wiles visited the ethnic enclave where the infamous Srebrenica massacre was carried out by Bosnian Serbs in 1995. In September, her mother hosted a senior member of the Bosnian Serb enclave, Å½eljka CvijanoviÄ‡, at the White House, according to a social media post from CvijanoviÄ‡ which showed her with Susie Wiles.

Here’s a recap of the day so far Donald Trump claimed that the US will not strike Iran â€œat any time priorâ€ to the midterm elections on 3 November . This comes after reporting from the Atlantic suggested that the White House has asked the Pentagon to develop strike options against Iranian targets that could be carried out ahead of the midterms. On Truth Social today, the president said there were no plans to carry out attacks as long as â€œIran is in very bad condition, both Economically and Militarily, and while the Blockade [in the strait of Hormuz] will remain in full force and effectâ€.

At a preliminary injunction hearing, a federal judge said he would decide by Tuesday whether the temporary block he placed on Trump's ban of CNN, MS Now and Politico from the White House would remain in effect. Judge Timothy Kelly â€“ a Trump-appointee â€“Â kept his pause in place until his expected ruling next week.

In court, the justice department defended the move â€“Â saying that the three outlets packaged â€œverifiable falsehoodsâ€, failed to meet â€œminimum journalistic standardsâ€, and their reporting compromised second national security. However, the lawyer for the newsrooms said that the government has yet to back up their claims that this reporting has actually affected national security. He also said the outlets received â€œno notice whasoeverâ€ about the ban (an issue that Kelly brought up explicitly when he issued his temporary restraining order two weeks ago)Â and that in Trump's own words, his grounds for barring the outlets is due to â€œnot positive enough reportingâ€.

After almost a year at sea, the USS Abraham Lincoln, an aircraft carrier has officially returned to San Diego after a record-breaking deployment . Families and friends, clutching signs and holding flowers, welcomed many service members who have been away from home for more than 320 days. Conditions on the ship became the subject of intense concern and scrutiny, along with deployment extensions to support the Iran war. In September Hung Cao, the acting navy secretary, acknowledged that eight service members from the Lincoln and its accompanying strike group attempted to take their own lives.

Also today, the Trump administration announced it would block Microsoft from a program sponsoring foreign workers for green cards â€“ which grant permanent residency in the US. These workers are already in the US on H-1B visas, a temporary work visa that allows US companies to hire skilled foreign workers for specialized jobs. However, the administration said it was suspending Microsoft from the so-called Perm program, the first step employers must complete when sponsoring workers for employment-based green cards. â€œYou've got to hire great American workers. You cannot lay off American workers and then replace them with foreign indentured servants,â€ said vice-president JD Vance at a press conference.

As the USS Abraham Lincoln arrives in San Diego, here are some pictures of it docking while families â€“Â clutching signs and holding flowers â€“ welcome many service members who have been away from home for more than 320 days. Aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln returns home following an extended deployment in the Middle East in San Diego, California, 8 October 2026. Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters Sailors wave their hats from the USS Abraham Lincoln as it returns home, 8 October 2026. Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters Zoe Bonter and her children, Luka, 18-months, and Mila, five, wait for the arrival of the USS Abraham Lincoln, San Diego, California, 8 October 2026. Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

USS Abraham Lincoln returns to San Diego after record breaking deployment After almost a year at sea, the USS Abraham Lincoln, an aircraft carrier has officially returned to San Diego after a record-breaking deployment â€“Â marked by two extensions to support the US war with Iran. Here is the live feed of the ship's arrival. USS Abraham Lincoln returns to US after record-long deployment – watch live

Meanwhile, on Truth Social, Donald Trump has insisted the â€œfake and artificial newsâ€ has twisted his words when it comes to saying that Iran could â€œtake outâ€ Los Angeles or San Diego, while noting that high gas prices as a result of the ongoing war in iran are a â€œsmall price to payâ€ at campaign rallies thi sweek. A reminder this was Trump's full comment on Monday in Nebraska: double quotation mark They can take out a city. Let them take â€“ let them take out Los Angeles. Let them take out San Diego. That's â€“ this is a very small price to pay, and it's going to be over with very soon. It's essentially almost over with. The president today said that the media suggested he is â€œinviting the enemy to bombâ€ the California cities. â€œIn actuality, what I was talking about was that a temporary increase in the price of Gasoline is a small price to pay for Iran not having a Nuclear Weapon and, if you want to see a big price, can you imagine what it would be like if they bombed San Diego and/or Los Angeles?â€ Trump wrote. He added: â€œAll I was doing was making a comparison between paying a little more, for a short time, for Gasoline, versus the bombing of our Major Cities. Everybody knew that, the Fake News knew it as well, but they continue to go out and say that I am asking the enemy to bomb two Cities that I love. It's totally clear what I say but, these people are Degenerates, and think they can continuously get away with Fake News!â€

USS Abraham Lincoln soon to dock at San Diego airbase after record breaking deployment We're also watching the arrival of USS Abraham Lincoln in San Diego, after a record-breaking deployment which saw the aircraft carrier at sea for more than 260 days without a port call. Conditions on the ship became the subject of intense concern and scrutiny, along with deployment extensions to support the Iran war. In September Hung Cao, the acting navy secretary, acknowledged that eight service members from the Lincoln and its accompanying strike group attempted to take their own lives. However, defense secretary Pete Hegseth has routinely downplayed the reports, blaming the media for â€œdisingenuous headlinesâ€ about â€œpatently false claims of low troop morale, or flat-out propaganda, as if it's written by our adversariesâ€. Families of service members have been eagerly awaiting the return of their loved ones at Naval Air Station North Island. Family and friends gather to greet the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier as it returns after deployment, 8 October 2026. Photograph: Gregory Bull/AP The USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier returns to the San Diego Bay after record-breaking deployment, 8 October 2026. Photograph: Karl Anderson/AP

And here are a few pictures from the summit where Trump honored Musk with National Medal of Science. The president also presented the award to a number of other tech executives, including Google co-founder Sergey Brin and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Donald Trump presents the National Medal of Science to Elon Musk during an event at the US Institute of Peace, 8 October 2026. Photograph: Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP Donald Trump poses with National Medal of Science recipients Google co-Founder Sergey Brin, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Elon Musk and Lisa Su, CEO of Advanced Micro Devices, US Institute of Peace, 8 October 2026. Photograph: Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP

Donald Trump is currently hosting a science summit to honor top tech leaders including Elon Musk amid growing concerns over the risks of artificial intelligence. At the US Institute of Peace on Thursday, Trump honored Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, Google co-founder Sergey Brin, AMD CEO Lisa Su, as well as Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang â€“ all of whom will receive the National Medal of Science. â€œI recognize so many of you for an important summit on how we can revitalize the scientific enterprise in the coming years, and so we're going to have lots of meetings and other things,â€ Trump told the audience. Other industry leaders honored at the event include Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Dell Technologies CEO Michael Dell, both of whom will receive the National Medal of Technology and Innovation. The event comes amid growing ties between the Trump administration and the AI industry as concerns mount over the technology's rapid development and potential risks.

The US has imposed additional sanctions on entities including ships with ties to what the US treasury department has described as Iran's â€œshadow fleet.â€ In a statement on Thursday, the justice department said it is targeting â€œthe aging network of tankers the regime relies on to move billions of dollars' worth of petroleum and petroleum products to foreign markets.â€ Treasury secretary Scott Bessent said that the US will â€œcontinue exposing those who enable the regime's oil sales,â€ adding: â€œNo enabler of Iranian sanctions evasion is safe from the full force of Treasury's authorities.â€ The US has imposed sanctions on 17 shadow fleet vessels that are responsible for transporting millions of barrels of Iranian crude oil and petroleum and petrochemical products to a variety of South and East Asia markets, the treasury department said.