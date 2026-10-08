Diddys Release Date: When Is It? And Why Does It Keep Changing?

When will Sean â€œDiddyâ€ Combs will be released from prison after serving his sentence on federal prostitution convictions? And why does the release date keep changing?

Diddy, 56, is serving a 50-month sentence at a New Jersey federal corrections facility after being convicted in 2025 on prostitution-related charges. The judge hoped the term would â€œsend a message to abusers and victims alike.â€

But figuring out when exactly the disgraced hip-hop mogul will be set free is not as simple as counting out 50 months from his date of sentencing, and estimates of his exact date of release have repeatedly changed over the past year.

Combs was already expected to serve less than the full term, thanks to more than a year of time-served as he sat in jail from his September 2024 arrest to his October 2025 sentencing. He has also enrolled in the Residential Drug Abuse Program, the federal prison system's in-house rehab policy that can shave time off sentences as a reward. Some inmates also serve the last few months of a sentence at a residential reentry management center, better known as a halfway house.

The Bureau of Prisons offers estimated release dates for all federal inmates, and has done so with Diddy since his sentencing. But such dates are exactly that â€” estimates that the agency says reflect only an â€œinmate's projected release date based on BOP calculations,â€ and not a binding date of freedom.

BOP does not comment on how an inmate's specific projections are reached, and has specifically declined to do so when asked: â€œFor privacy, safety and security reasons, we do not discuss the conditions of confinement for any individual, including release plans, timing, or procedures, or whether a particular individual is the subject of allegations, investigations, or sanctions,â€ an agency spokesperson told Billboard in 2025.

For Diddy, that projected release date has often changed, sometimes by many months. Because there is no formal explanation, the reason for those changes cannot be determined, but they have sometimes followed high-profile media reports on his conduct in prison.

The biggest change to Diddy's release date, however, might have nothing to do with his behavior. The disgraced star is currently appealing his convictions and sentence, and a ruling on that case has been fast-tracked by a federal appeals court, meaning it could arrive soon.

Here's the latest on what we know about Diddy's release date â€” and all the changes we've seen before that.