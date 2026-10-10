Ella Langleys Tulsa show canceled over serious security threat; police say no credible threat found

Ella Langley’s Friday night concert in Tulsa, Oklahoma, was canceled due to what was described as a “serious security threat,” though police later said they found no credible threat and an investigation is underway.

The “Choosin’ Texas” singer, who is currently on The Dandelion Tour, was slated to perform at the BOK Center.

In a video posted on Facebook on Friday evening, Tulsa Police Department Capt. Richard Meulenberg said authorities conducted a pre-concert sweep of the premises using bomb-detection dogs.

Those initial searches found no threats, and the event was cleared to proceed.

However, police said they later received a call warning people at the event could be seriously harmed by gunfire and bombs. Officers returned to the venue and conducted additional searches with bomb-detection dogs but found no credible threat.

Ella Langley performs onstage at Nissan Stadium during CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. Terry Wyatt/WireImage via Getty Images

Police said they informed the performers that the searches had not uncovered a credible threat, and said the performers ultimately decided to cancel the event.

Later Friday, a spokesperson said the FBI was assisting with the investigation, but did not offer further details.

On Friday afternoon, Langley and the BOK Center shared a statement saying that a security threat involving the singer and “the safety of fans, venue personnel” prompted the cancellation of her Friday night concert.

“The safety and well-being of everyone is our absolute priority, and after careful consideration, we have determined that the show cannot proceed,” the statement added.

The statement continued, “We understand the disappointment this news brings and apologize to fans who planned to attend. The safety of fans is our foremost concern and will always come first.”

Information for ticket refunds will be shared as soon as possible, the statement added.

In the caption of the post, Langley wrote that the decision to cancel the show tonight “was made under the advisement of local authorities, the venue, and my security team.”

“I know how much time, track, money, and planning goes into coming to a show, and I can’t tell you how sorry I am,” she continued. “This is not a decision that was made lightly. I was so looking forward to spending tonight with you, but your safety will always mean more to me than anything else. I refuse to put anyone in harm’s way.”

Langley kicked off her Dandelion Tour in May in Toledo, Ohio, which is in support of her second studio album of the same name.

Earlier this week, she performed in Colorado at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

She is slated to perform next on Oct. 10 in Lubbock, Texas, before a two night show at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. Her tour ends on Oct. 31 in Grand Casino Arena in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

In September, her hit song, “Choosin’ Texas,” became the longest-running No.1 song in Billboard Hot 100 history with 23 weeks at the top.