Gunna Launches SB The Label Imprint & Releases Pop It Video With Tennis Star Coco Gauff: A New Chapter for Me

Gunna is now his own record label boss. The Atlanta rapper officially launched his SB The Label imprint in partnership with Atlantic Records on Friday (Oct. 9).

SB The Label's roster includes emerging artists such as Casper Bluff,Â Dracc and Nechie, who teamed up with Gunna for â€œI Can't Feel My Faceâ€ in 2025.

â€œSB The Label represents the beginning of a new chapter for me,â€ Gunna said in a statement. â€œIt only felt right to start that chapter alongside my brothers Casper Bluff, Nechie, and Dracc, who are the first artists signed to the label. For me, this is about stepping into a new role, expanding what I can create, and building something that represents where I'm headed next.â€

Atlantic Music Group CEO Elliot Grainge added: â€œIt's impossible to overstate Gunna's influence on this generation of hip-hop and music as a whole. We're grateful and honored that he's chosen AMG as his partner to bring this endeavor to music fans.â€

Gunna's 2025 album, The Last Wun, was released via Young Thug's YSL imprint and 300 Entertainment. It's unclear if that will still be the case going forward. The â€œDrip Too Hardâ€ rapper gave a vague answer regarding his label situation in a September interview with Forbes.

â€œI wouldn't say apparently free. We in the works,â€ Gunna said. â€œThere's been a lot of talks of what's being produced and who's going to be behind me supporting it.â€

In the same interview, Gunna unveiled plans for the title of his next album, Splurge. â€œI want to introduce that, which is Splurge,â€ he said without mentioning a release date. â€œThis upper-echelon artist who's gravitated to another level.â€

The 33-year-old appeared to kick off the rollout of Splurge with â€œPop Itâ€ on Friday (Oct. 9). Gunna released a lavish visual to accompany the single, which stars American tennis phenom Coco Gauff.

Gunna somehow returns one of Gauff's blistering serves into the net to kick off the clip, which impresses the 22-year-old tennis star. But this isn't your average tennis court, with a chandelier somehow hanging from above and instead of grass or clay, there's a damask carpet design laid between the lines.

The scene switches to a beautiful cliffside mansion overlooking the ocean. Gunna pulls up to the opulent party in style, taking a chopper in with his love interest. He raps alongside a fleet of exotic sports cars and explores the estate.

When they head back to the tennis court to continue the Spike Jordan-helmed visual, Gunna accidentally smashes a volley from Gauff through a glass of wine held by a butler, which shatters into pieces.

Gunna'sÂ most recent album, The Last Wun, debuted at No. 3 on theÂ Billboard 200Â in August 2025 with 80,000 total album-equivalent units earned, marking his seventh top 10 project.

Watch the â€œPop Itâ€ video below.