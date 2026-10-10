Off-duty ICE agent shot after allegedly attacking woman and her father outside their home: Police

An off-duty Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent was arrested for allegedly attacking a woman and her father after he was found sleeping on their California lawn, according to police.

The father shot the agent during the altercation, wounding him, police said.

The incident occurred early Friday in Fresno, police said. The woman arrived home to find the ICE agent sleeping on her front lawn, according to the Fresno Police Department, which identified the federal agent as 32-year-old David Gonzalez of Texas.

Authorities respond to a shooting in Fresno, California, Oct. 9, 2026. KFSN

The woman told her 72-year-old father, with whom she lives, and he “went outside to send Gonzalez on his way,” Fresno police said in a statement. When Gonzalez woke up, he “appeared intoxicated and agitated” and allegedly assaulted the father, police said.

“When the victim’s daughter tried to intervene on her father’s behalf, Gonzalez physically attacked her, at which time she went to the ground,” police said.

The woman’s father produced a gun and fired one shot at Gonzalez, striking him in the midsection, according to police.

The woman called her boyfriend, an off-duty police officer, who arrived and placed Gonzalez in handcuffs, according to Fresno police.

Authorities respond to a shooting in Fresno, California, Oct. 9, 2026. KFSN

Fresno officers who responded to several 911 calls reporting the shooting found Gonzalez in handcuffs with a gunshot wound, police said.

Gonzalez was transported from the scene via an ambulance for treatment. He is currently in custody for felony assault charges, police said.

Fresno police did not release the names of the woman and her father. Their injuries are still being evaluated, police said.

The 72-year-old man who shot Gonzalez is not facing criminal charges “based on information established during the investigation,” according to police, who said the father “feared for the physical safety of both himself and his daughter.” The man legally possessed the firearm, police added.

Police said they determined Gonzalez to be an off-duty ICE agent. ABC News has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for comment and did not immediately receive a response.

“It is unknown at this time why Gonzalez was in the area at the time of the incident, but it has been confirmed he was off-duty and alone at the time of the incident,” the Fresno Police Department said.

It is unclear if Gonzalez has an attorney at this time.

Fresno police said the incident remains under investigation and that detectives are seeking any additional witnesses for video.