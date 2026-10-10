Saturday Night Live U.K.: Heres Where to Watch Season 2 Online for Free

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â€œLive from London, it's Saturday Night!â€ Saturday Night Live U.K. season one was a big hit in the United Kingdom and United States, alike, when it first aired in late 2025. And now, for this weekend, the sketch comedy show features with actor Danny Dyer to host, while singer-songwriter Sasha Keable is booked to perform as musical guest.

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Although SNL U.K. season two broadcasts live on Saturday (Oct. 10) at 10 p.m. BST on British broadcaster Sky UK, it drops in the U.S. on the following day on Sunday (Oct. 11) at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Peacock.

Peacock

Want to watch SNL U.K. online for nearly free? Your easiest bet is a clever workaround to sign up with seven-day free trial via Prime Video on Amazon. The streaming service is available as a channel add-on, as it's the only way to get a free trial to Peacock Premium Plus on the internet. After the free trial is over, the price auto-renews to $19.99 per month for the no-ads plan, but you can cancel anymore with your Prime membership.

Not a member? Sign up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage of all that Amazon Prime has to offer, including access to Prime Video, Prime Gaming and Amazon Photos; fast free shipping in less than two days with Prime Delivery; in-store discounts at Whole Foods Market and access to exclusive shopping savings during Black Friday in November, as well as other perks. Learn more about Amazon Prime and its benefits here.

Alternatively, you can subscribe to Peacock directly, which is the official NBCUniversal streamer, starting at $12.99 per month. Peacock gives you access to NBC, Bravo, USA Network, CNBC, NBC Sports and Peacock Originals, like SNL U.K.

In addition, if you'd like to watch SNL U.K. live, which airs at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT in the U.S., you can livestream the sketch comedy show if you're a Sky Stream subscriber and paired with ExpressVPN in the U.S. The virtual private network starts at just $2.99 per month with an annual plan. There's even a 30-day money back guarantee for first time subscribers too. Learn more about ExpressVPN here.

Meanwhile, Danny Dyer stars in the hit period drama/comedy Rivals and the second half of season two returns in November. It's streamable on Disney+ and Hulu. As for Sasha Keable, the singer-songwriter is set to perform during the second week of the Austin City Limits Music Festival in Austin, Texas after her appearance on SNL U.K.