Hurricane Isaias live updates: warning of spinoff tornadoes as hundreds of thousands without power

At least four dead from Hurricane Isaias Uwa Ede-Osifo

The death toll from Isaias is rising.

In Florida, one person was killed after a tree fell on their home, the state's governor, Ron DeSantis, said at an afternoon news conference on Saturday. Another individual was found dead in their garage with the generator on.

In Alabama, two people are dead, according to that state's governor, Kay Ivey.

Earlier reports indicated one casualty due to a downed tree hitting a home, but details around the second death remain unknown.

â€œThis storm cannot clear fast enough,â€ Ivey wrote in a Saturday statement to social media.

â€œIt brought heavy winds throughout Alabama, taking down trees, knocking out power and doing some damage. Unfortunately, we have also learned that two Alabamians have lost their lives. I am praying for their loved ones this morning.â€