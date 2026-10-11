Hurricane Isaias live updates: warning of spinoff tornadoes as hundreds of thousands without power

At least four dead from Hurricane Isaias
Uwa Ede-Osifo
The death toll from Isaias is rising.
In Florida, one person was killed after a tree fell on their home, the state's governor, Ron DeSantis, said at an afternoon news conference on Saturday. Another individual was found dead in their garage with the generator on.
In Alabama, two people are dead, according to that state's governor, Kay Ivey.
Earlier reports indicated one casualty due to a downed tree hitting a home, but details around the second death remain unknown.
â€œThis storm cannot clear fast enough,â€ Ivey wrote in a Saturday statement to social media.
â€œIt brought heavy winds throughout Alabama, taking down trees, knocking out power and doing some damage. Unfortunately, we have also learned that two Alabamians have lost their lives. I am praying for their loved ones this morning.â€
Key events
Summary
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At least four people have died from Hurricane Isaias. In Florida, one person was killed after a tree fell on their home. Another individual was found dead in their garage with the generator on. In Alabama, two people are dead, according to the state's governor, Kay Ivey.
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After beginning as a category 2 hurricane, Isaias weakened to a post-tropical cyclone early on Saturday after it made landfall in Florida and lashed the US Gulf coast with heavy rain and fierce winds.
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Customers are slowly getting power back as the total number of power outages across the US has trended down after hitting a peak of more than 850,000 earlier in the day. As of Saturday evening, it is hovering at about 630,000, according to poweroutage.com.
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Donald Trump has allowed the Federal Emergency Management Agency (Fema) to provide resources to Georgia to help grapple with the ongoing storm, including possible tornadoes, the agency said on Saturday. Trump previously approved emergency declarations for Florida and Alabama ahead of the storm's landfall.
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The US â Department of Energy said it â authorized â an â€‹emergency exchange of up to â 4m barrels of crude oil from â the strategic petroleum reserve to address â€Œsupply â€Œdisruptions due to Hurricane â€ŒIsaias.
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Tornadoes remain a possibility across the impacted southern states. As the system shifts northeast, an additional 1-3in of rain is expected, with localized rainfall totals exceeding 5in in areas hit by training storms.
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Wind gusts up to 60mph threaten to cause further widespread power outages, down trees and disrupt travel through the remainder of the weekend.
Here's a look at just some of the property damage that Isaias has wreaked across its path so far today.
Donald Trump has allowed the Federal Emergency Management Agency (Fema) to provide resources to Georgia to help grapple with the ongoing storm, including possible tornadoes, the agency said on Saturday.
Several roads have already been blocked by fallen trees around Atlanta, local outlets have reported.
Trump previously approved emergency declarations for Florida and Alabama ahead of the landfall of Hurricane Isaias.
The National Hurricane Center said parts of Georgia and the Carolinas could see up to 10in of rain, though totals are likely to be 3 to 6in. The center added that there is a possibility of tornadoes across eastern Georgia and the Carolinas.
Isaias weakens to post-tropical cyclone over central Alabama
Isaias, which has been downgraded from a hurricane to a post-tropical cyclone, is rapidly weakening over central Alabama, but its remnants are continuing to unleash severe weather across the eastern US with torrential rain and damaging winds.
Approximately 10 million residents from Florida northward to southern Virginia remain under flood watches and warnings, with several advisories extended through Sunday afternoon.
As the system shifts toward the mid-Atlantic and north-east, an additional 1-3in of rain is expected, with localized rainfall totals exceeding 5in in areas hit by training storms.
A massive swath of the eastern seaboard, encompassing roughly 22 million people from Louisiana up into Pennsylvania, remains under wind alerts. Wind gusts up to 60mph threaten to cause widespread power outages, down trees and disrupt travel through the remainder of the weekend.
The Blue Cross NC 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway has been postponed to Sunday at 8pm due to heavy rain and weather conditions from the remnants of Hurricane Isaias.
The race will follow the Nascar Cup Series Bank of America 400 at the track in Concord, North Carolina.
Between 3 and 6in of rain is predicted in parts of Georgia and North and South Carolina due to Isaias, with up to 10in possible in some areas.
Shell, the oil and gas mega-company, said they are actively monitoring the â€œimproving offshore conditionsâ€ in the wake of Hurricane Isaias. As conditions continue to improve today, the company says they are â€œbeginning the process of redeploying personnel to our Mars, Olympus, Ursa, Vito and Appomattox assetsâ€.
Energy department approves 4m barrels of emergency oil
The US â Department of Energy said on Saturday it â authorized â an â€‹emergency exchange of up to â 4m barrels of crude oil from â the strategic petroleum reserve to address â€Œsupply â€Œdisruptions due to Hurricane â€ŒIsaias.
â€œWith this emergency exchange, the energy department is acting swiftly to help â€Œmaintain refinery operations, limit disruptions to fuel â€‹supplies, and ensure American families and businesses continue to â have access to â€‹affordable, reliable, â€‹and secure energy,â€ the â€‹US secretary â€‹of â€Œenergy, Chris â€‹Wright, â€‹said in a statement to Reuters.
At least four dead from Hurricane Isaias
Uwa Ede-Osifo
The death toll from Isaias is rising.
In Florida, one person was killed after a tree fell on their home, the state's governor, Ron DeSantis, said at an afternoon news conference on Saturday. Another individual was found dead in their garage with the generator on.
In Alabama, two people are dead, according to that state's governor, Kay Ivey.
Earlier reports indicated one casualty due to a downed tree hitting a home, but details around the second death remain unknown.
â€œThis storm cannot clear fast enough,â€ Ivey wrote in a Saturday statement to social media.
â€œIt brought heavy winds throughout Alabama, taking down trees, knocking out power and doing some damage. Unfortunately, we have also learned that two Alabamians have lost their lives. I am praying for their loved ones this morning.â€
The center of Isaias has moved out of Florida, but storm hazards persist.
State officials advised residents to exercise caution if they go outside.
â€œThere could be downed power lines,â€ governor Ron DeSantis said early Saturday at a news conference. â€œThere could be floodwaters. Stay out of those.â€
Jared Perdue, secretary of Florida's transportation department, urged the public to avoid unnecessary travel, as utility crews, debris removal teams and first responders are at work.
â€œRemember vehicles can be swept away in an instance in water that is not very deep,â€ Perdue said.
In an update on social media, the Florida national guard shared photos of troops pulling people to safety after a truck became submerged in a flooded ditch.
â€œEn route from Tallahassee, the Soldiers stopped, swam to the vehicle and pulled its occupants to safety,â€ the post said.