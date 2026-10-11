European round-up: Bayern make unwanted history as Inter stay unbeaten

Bayern Munich conceded the fastest goal in Bundesliga history as they were held to a 2-2 draw at Augsburg.

Aiming to capitalise on leaders Borussia Dortmund's draw with Werder Bremen, the defending champions endured a nightmare start as goalkeeper Manuel Neuer was robbed of possession by Robin Fellhauer, who had the simple task of rolling the ball into an empty net after 8.4 seconds.

Luis Diaz had an equaliser disallowed for offside before Ismael Saibari found a leveller 10 minutes into the second half.

Rodrigo Ribeiro restored Augsburg's advantage nine minutes later, converting on the rebound from Calvin Brackelmann's effort, but Harry Kane produced his second assist as Nathaniel Brown converted from his low cross to restore parity.

Serge Gnabry went agonisingly close to completing the turnaround for Bayern as he hit the post from point-blank range, the draw keeping Bayern two points behind Dortmund.

Christopher Nkunku scored a hat-trick as RB Leipzig thrashed Eintracht Frankfurt 6-0 to move up to fifth, just behind Bayer Leverkusen, who were 4-3 winners at Mainz.

Anthony Caci's double drew Mainz level before half-time after goals from Robert Andrich and Patrik Schick had seen Leverkusen race into an early lead.

However, Jarell Quansah and Moussa Diaby restored Leverkusen's two-goal advantage, with Benedict Hollerbach's goal an injury-time consolation for Mainz.

Hoffenheim suffered a fourth defeat in five games to start the season as they lost a 3-2 thriller at home to Hamburg.

Bambase Conte made it 2-1 to Hoffenheim eight minutes into the second half, the hosts turning the game around after Yussuf Poulsen's early opener, but a second yellow card for defender Bernardo 12 minutes later shifted the game back in Hamburg's favour.

Hamburg saw one equaliser ruled out for handball before Terem Moffi restored parity seven minutes from the end of normal time, before Miro Muheim broke Hoffenheim hearts with a 94th-minute winner.

Elsewhere, Stuttgart won 2-0 at Paderborn and Union Berlin beat Elversberg 1-0.

Atletico leave it late as Rayo game abandoned

Cristian Romero scored a late winner as Atletico Madrid saw off 10-man Alaves 2-1.

Alejandro Grimaldo gave Atletico the lead, firing in after a neat one-two with Jonathan David, but Lucas Boye's calm penalty levelled things up in first-half stoppage time following Robin Le Normand's foul on Jonny Otto.

Alaves were reduced to 10 just after the hour mark as Angel Perez was sent off for a foul on Julian Alvarez following a VAR pitchside review.

It took until the 87th minute for Atletico to take advantage by finding the winner, Alex Baena's superb left-wing cross turned home at the far post by Romero.

Atletico remain five points behind leaders Barcelona, who made it eight wins from eight by beating Getafe 3-0. They are a point ahead of Real Madrid following their 1-0 defeat of Villarreal.

Rayo Vallecano's match with Athletic Bilbao was abandoned after Rayo fans continually threw paper planes and rubber balls onto the pitch at Vallecas in protest at the club's owner, Raul Martin Presa.

Inter stay unbeaten

Inter Milan maintained their unbeaten start to their Serie A title defence with a 3-0 win over Parma.

Petar Sucic put the Nerazzurri in front, lashing home after Parma were caught playing out from the back, before Hakan Calhanoglu doubled the lead from the penalty spot and Marcus Thuram gave Inter what proved a decisive advantage by capping a quick Inter break with a fine finish across goal.

Napoli also ran out 3-0 winners as they comfortably saw off Frosinone thanks to a double from Kevin De Bruyne. The win sees them leapfrog Frosinone in the table and move up to eighth.

Genoa claimed their first win of the season, overcoming fellow strugglers Fiorentina 2-1.

Monaco held at home

Ligue 1 leaders Monaco threw away a two-goal lead as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Toulouse.

Edan Diop opened the scoring and then laid on an assist for Matthis Albine, but Toulouse fought back in the second half as Casper Tengstedt scored from the penalty spot before crossing for Sion Oppong to steer home.

Defending champions Paris Saint-Germain are only three points behind Monaco after beating Le Mans 3-1, while Lille are a point adrift in second, Dilane Bakwa's fifth-minute strike giving them a 1-0 victory over 10-man Le Havre.

PSG's neighbours Paris FC are three points off the pace following a 1-0 defeat at Lorient. Elsewhere, Brest thumped 10-man Angers 5-1.